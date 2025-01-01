Presenting Michiko

If Julie London, for instance, suddenly showed up nude in a photo magazine, the resulting fuss might be somewhat parallel to that surrounding Japan's moody, miniature Michiko Hamamura, a chanteuse short on voice, long on sexsu-appealu. Craftily cadging only the most volatile of American hit numbers (Banana Boat, Calypso Joe, Mama Look a Boo Boo -- most of them from the repertoire of Harry Belafonte), Michiko then invests these with her own peculiar yet universal trademarks: bumps, grinds and a studied insolence that all add up to a veritable Fujiyama of smouldering sensuality. Michiko was singing with moderate success in a Yokohama nightery until a wily photographer persuaded her to pose in the altogether. When the nude photos appeared in an art magazine, Michiko's voice took on new richness. Her first record, Banana Boat, sold 100,000 copies in one month -- unique in Japan, where a 50,000 sale makes a best-seller. Last year, Michiko visited our shores long enough to appear on the CBS-TV show The Big Record, making Kipling's old twain meet via the most fundamental of mutual interests.

Michiko first refused to pose in the nude, because "I had no confidence in my body." She consented after being assured such photographs would help her singing career. Chris Connor is the singer Michiko admires most. Although she denies emulating the Connor style, she is an avid student of the recordings of the American thrush. One segment of her Japanese public calls her a female Elvis Presley. During an interview with our Tokyo correspondent, the only question Michiko declined to answer was: "What is your personal opinion of Elvis Presley?"

Above, the Hamamura fuselage is deftly separated from its gown by a nimble-knuckled backstage aide

Below, quick-change Michiko glitters in action.