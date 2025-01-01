Adieu, Tristesse

a puckish pretty brightens the filming of the bonjour book

The Limber Lips of Elga Andersen would probably have a tough time forming that gloomy greeting, "Hello, sadness," the never-used translation of the book-title Bonjour Tristesse. "Bye, bye, sadness" would be a much more characteristic utterance, for Miss Andersen is a laugh-loving pixie type, given less to morbid moods than to funny hats, practical jokes and swimming in a state of nature. Nonetheless, German-born Elga graces the screen version of the Françoise Sagan book, playing one of David Niven's multiple mistresses, Denise by name. Though her role in BT is small, the editors of this journal were struck by her ebullience and beauty, and we lost no time in rounding up, for your delight, the willowy Bob Willoughby photographs on these pages.