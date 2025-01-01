A Toast to Legs

Legs were invented some time ago but not discovered until the 1920s, an era in which -- if we can believe the extant glyphs -- even bees had knees. Legs enjoyed considerable popularity for roughly two decades, acquired colloquial nomenclature (gams, stems, pins, etc.), and then inexplicably vanished into the obscurity whence they inexplicably came.

Now, what with feminine fashions taking a Twenties turn, and what with summer upon us, and what with Beverly Adland possessing the prettiest pair of pins Playboy has ever perused, we think it's high time we all dropped our eyes, raised our voices, and clinked our collinses in a toast to the legs of the ladies: here's looking at them.

History repeats itself: all hail the return of the dimpled knee...

Two hips and a rousing hurrah for the slender, well-turned ankle...

Three cheers for the lithe gastrocnemius and the popliteal space...

All of which, when female and when assembled in the proper order, can bring a little sunshine even to life's most vexing episodes.