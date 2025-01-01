Venturesome diners-out who hanker for such off-trail viands as moose, kangaroo, elk, buffalo, bear and mountain sheep should head for Chicago's Cafe Bohemia (Adams and Clinton Streets), the nation's sole restaurant serving game grub the year around. No fish story is the fact that you can also savor the likes of North Atlantic whale (broiled or sautéed) and deep-sea turtle (no shell, broiled). Owner Jim Janek says the biggest call is for buffalo, and he uses up about 35 of the beasts a year, purchased (in case you're wondering) from conservation officials who periodically thin out the herd that roams the Black Hills of South Dakota. The rest of the oddball animals he gets from those nasty game wardens who nab a poacher now and then and confiscate his bag. Off it goes to Janek's aging rooms for your gustatory delectation. As you might expect, the decor is strictly North Woods, with a slew of mounted heads scattered about the two dining rooms. More run-of-the-grill fare (venison, Cornish hens, lamb chops, a 55-ounce beef sirloin, etc.) is also offered -- all at moderate prices and in quantities sufficient to assuage the huskiest of appetites. Closed Sundays. Bar opens seven A.M. daily, dining rooms 11:30 A.M. All is still at midnight.