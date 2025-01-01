Pocket-Size Parisienne

Wouldn't You Know It? Here in the U.S., the best thing the moviemakers can come up with in the Incredible Shrinking Department is a Man; it took the French, naturellement, to discover the added appeal of an Incredible Shrinking Girl.

The girl is blonde Agnes Laurent, whose crackling combination of kittenish pertness and pantherine sensuality is somewhat reminiscent of her compatriot, Brigitte Bardot. In Un Amour de Poche (Pocket Love), she plays the illicit inamorata of handsome-though-married Jean Marais, a biologist. Marais, who has been having a lot of luck as a mad scientist, making little dogs out of big dogs, performs the same service for Agnes so he can carry her around in his pocket a la ballpoint and thus keep her hidden from his jealous wife.

We felt sorry for Agnes, cooped up there in the dark with all that lint, so we've restored her to her normal size and given her several pages to stretch out in. You'll agree, we trow, that when a girl is this exciting, it makes more sense for her to be courtable than portable.

Biology prof Jean Marais hides his diminutive darling from his class in the film Pocket Love.