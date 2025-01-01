A Dish for the Gods

A new translation from the Contes et Nouvelles of La Fontaine

The Duke De Renard married a well-born maiden of incredible beauty. He had loved her long and passionately, and for the first few months of their marriage he was sublimely happy to be alone with his bride and felt no need for any other woman. But soon the youthful nobleman, who had hitherto sought entertainment in diverse places, once again began to seek it, away from his wife's side.

Among the Duke's men-at-arms there was a robust fellow named Jean, who was of an age with the Duke and had served him since childhood. Shortly after his master's wedding Jean, too, had married, taking a pretty village maiden as his bride. When the Duke's gaze began to seek diversion, it came to rest upon Jean's wife.

Jean observed this; and, though not overly wise in the ways of the world, he was well acquainted with the ways of his master. He loved his wife, and was concerned lest her refusal anger the Duke.

His concern grew deeper when he began to fear that the Duke might have no cause for anger.

One afternoon, the Duke made Jean's wife a gift of some flowers, and held her hands over-long in the giving. She made no show of reluctance, smiling up at him while he looked down at her. Nor did she make any protest when he gallantly offered to decorate the spot which he had been most steadily regarding; indeed, she displayed no impatience while he did so, although surely, Jean thought, he need not have taken so long only to place a few blossoms on her bosom.

Now truly disturbed, Jean resolved to reason with the Duke, hoping that he could persuade him not to pursue this course further. He therefore made occasion to accompany the lord on a ride through the forest.

"My lord," Jean said when they were alone, "each of us has one who belongs to him. You have, in your castle, a wife whose value is one hundred times that of my wife. I ask you, then, not to concern yourself further for my wife's happiness; it is too great a burden for you, too great an honor for her. She has no need of joy from so great a lord, and you -- you have no need of pleasure from so insignificant a woman, especially since you are wedded to one who is all that any connoisseur of women can ask, and more." Now Jean dared to raise his eyes to his master and, seeing that he showed no displeasure, continued. "Most men, were they wed to a gem of womankind like your lady, would be content with her were they offered a queen in exchange. How, then, can your passions and your reason urge you to stoop to toy with the wife of one of your servants, herself no more than a servant?"

De Renard gave ear to his man-at-arms, but did not give answer. They ended their ride in silence, and Jean began to fear that he had offended the Duke.

That evening a messenger from the Duke came to Jean, bearing a huge bowl filled with pâté de foie gras. He presented the bowl to Jean, telling him that the Duke requested that Jean accept it and that he vow to eat only this delicacy until the master bade him stop. Jean gave his word eagerly, delighted at this sign that he had not angered the Duke, and even more delighted at receiving so great a quantity of his favorite food, which until now he had tasted only rarely. He ate of it that evening with much pleasure, observing to his wife that he hoped the Duke would never ask him to stop. The next day, too, Jean was happy with the pâté brought by the messenger, and so was he the third day. But when it was placed before him on the morning of the fourth day, he found himself taking less pleasure in it than before, and on the fifth day, he discovered that the mere smell of the food made his appetite vanish.

Soon Jean was unable to bear even the thought of pâté de foie gras. He longed desperately for the taste of plain black bread -- indeed; for anything but pâté. (concluded on page 69)Dish for the Gods(continued from page 60) His need became so great that he prepared to break his vow, and asked some of his fellows for a taste of their plain rations in exchange for his. In vain. They all knew of his promise, and each refused to share his simpler fare with Jean. Despairing of ever being released from his promise, and unbearably hungry for any food but that which was constantly before him, Jean one day approached a serf and begged for a crust of stale bread. But even the serf had learned of the lord's order, and he too refused to aid Jean to escape from his miserable luxury. "My lord has said that you must eat only of pâté de foie gras: you are forbidden all other food." Then, so curious that he overcame his servility, the serf queried, "But why do you seek other food, sire? Truly that which you must eat is that which all of us would be most grateful to enjoy."

"I have had enough, more than enough, of this enjoyment!" cried Jean. "I would now prefer anything to this luxury. Here, take some of my food, let me take some of yours, I beg you; for I swear that I am so surfeited with pâté de foie gras that if it were to follow me to Heaven, I would beg the saints to excuse me and take myself elsewhere."

It chanced that the Duke was riding close by when Jean spoke these words, and overheard them. He turned his horse and came to them; sending the serf away, he spoke to Jean. "My friend, how can it be that so magnificent a dish has so soon become monotonous and disgusting to you? Most men, were they provided with such fare, would be content with it were they offered ambrosia in exchange. How, then, can your appetite and your reason urge you to stoop to beg crusts from a serf?"

Jean, on thus hearing his own earlier words echoed, attended more closely as his master continued, "It did not take you so long, then, to wish for a change? And have I, in desiring your wife, done something so very different? You have blamed me because I expressed a preference for a common dish over a plate fit for gourmets; and now you declare that you would eat black bread rather than paté."

The Duke paused. "Well, then," he said finally, "you may have your black bread. And I, my friend? Have I your leave to take mine?"

Jean nodded. So well had he learned his lesson that he was already considering: if the master could look below his station for new pleasures, was it not then possible for the man-at-arms to raise his eyes above his station in his quest for happiness?

The Duke's hand lingered at her bosom.