The Perils of Publishing

The Editors of men's magazines are like the legended busman -- often you will find them having a high old time reading other men's magazines. One of our favorites is a sprightly British periodical called Man About Town, published in London and (to quote several issues' mastheads at random) "edited by John Taylor, and jolly well too," "edited by John Taylor, who is known and loved by all," "edited by John Taylor, who lives like a monk."

In a recent issue, Mr. Taylor devoted several pages to 24 Hours in the Life of a Great Public Figure, himself. These 24 hours contained segments of similarity to a typical day in the lives of Playboy's editors, so, after a lengthy transatlantic correspondence, several cablegrams and an appeal to the interests of Anglo-American understanding, we finally prevailed over Mr. Taylor's modest nature long enough to secure his permission to reproduce the feature here. It demonstrates that the life of a men's magazine editor (in Mr. Taylor's words) "is not all beer and skittles; nor even, indeed, all beer."

I am aroused, bright and early, by my French maid, Henrietta.

After feeding the cat ...

... I enjoy a hasty bath ...

Then, following a brief but affectionate chat with my dear wife ...

... and the breakfast prepared by my manservant.

... I leave for my office ...

... where I am greeted by my loyal secretary.

... and possibly follow up with a little dictation.

Next, I prepare myself for a conference with the Chairman of the company ...

... and after that I may be tied up with the Managing Director for a while.

In the meantime, a Copy Editor will be checking proofs for mistakes.

Later in the morning, I may rehearse our Advertising Representatives in their sales talk ...

I may possibly have an exchange of opinion with my Art Director ...

... and will surely discuss fiction with some short story writers ...

... and draw my own.

A few colleagues may persuade me to partake of a little refreshment before I start for home ...

... while my secretary is checking my luncheon appointments. After luncheon, I may return to the office ...

... for a conference with an author ...

... or with an author's agent.

Around six o'clock, the staff will slowly begin to leave the office.

... and I, in return, may persuade one of them to give me a lift.

Later in the afternoon, I will instruct the Accounting Department to prepare the Advertising Director's salary ...

But whatever happens, I can be assured of an affectionate greeting by my devoted wife--particularly on payday.