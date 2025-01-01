The Sick Little World of Jules Feiffer

The sensitive scratchings on these pages spring from the mordant mind of Jules Feiffer, a kind of Mort Sahl of the drawing board, who has more than a touch of psychoanalyst and social critic in his makeup. These cartoons first appeared in The Village Voice, unofficial organ of the Greenwich Village bohemian belt, under the apt title Sick, Sick, Sick. Now gathered into a book of the same name (McGraw-Hill, $1.50), they are creating new Feifferphiles beyond the confines of the Village.

They appear here by way of introduction to a unique talent who is joining Jack Cole, Shel Silverstein, John Dempsey, Alden Erikson, Gahan Wilson, Eric Sokol and other popular Playboy cartoonists as a regular contributor to these pages. In the months ahead, Feiffer will analyze, in addition to sex, such subjects as jazz, sports cars, hi-fi, double vodka martinis on the rocks with a lime twist, and other frantic phenomena of our gay, enchanting, urban, sick-sick-sick society.

Gibble gabble gabble gibble gurgle gubble gibble babble beeble gibble gabble gobble guow

Lean closer.

Cribble crabble snibble snab dibble dabble gibble gabble griggle gabble slabble xaw

Smile at her knowingly.

Dribble drabble dibble dabble gibble gabble giggle diggle doggle dreg

Nod sympathetically. Show you're on her side.

Snibble snabble dibble dabble gaggle griggle dibble dabble babble babble

Touch her hand lightly nobody understands but we two.

Fibble fabble fobble feeble babble burble gibble bisue snibble ibble dibble on.

Look Sincere.

Why don't we have the next drink up at my place?

God's gift to women strikes again.

It's like she's made of ice.

Maul-Maul-Maul

What does she think I am? From outer space? -- I brushed my teeth before I came here.

Flesh all I am is flesh to him!

She was affectionate enough in the Chinese restaurant. In a mob she's always affectionate.

He can be so nice when we're outside.

All the way up here I couldn't get her off my neck.

Outside I can squeeze his hand bite his ear and he never gets the wrong idea.

But once we get Indoors suddenly its "You only recognize your own needs Bernard."

Why does he change so? Do I somehow Threaten him?

I know she's alive. I saw her lip curl.

If he just didn't Damn Flamenco records.

Well it's late, Gladys -- I better go.

As you like Bernard.

Same the Tomorrow?

Of course.

Put on your shoes -- I'll walk you to the subway

You needn't bother I've never met anyone so crude in my life.

Yeh, crude -- now put on your shoes-I'll walk you to the subway

You want everything your own way! you're spoiled!

Yeh, spoiled--now put on your shoes -- I'll walk you to the subway

I don't like being pushed into things. I need a little time you know!

Yeh, time--now put on your shoes -- I'll walk you to the subway

I mean we've hardly even talked

Yeh, talk--now out on your shoes -- I'll walk you to the subway

You're certainly anxious to get rid of me.

I'm hip--now put on your shoes -- I'll walk you to the subway

Isn't there time for a cigarette?

sure--now just put on your shoes-I'll walk you to the-

You're a very strange boy hueý

You take me so seriously

I know I'd feel more relayed after a few beers

I think I'm out.

I have money

At first I found him amusing. Such a young boy. So unaware. I felt sorry for him

I told him I was far too old for him. But he kept calling. He begged to see me. I felt sorry him.

I refused to let him pay my way. I insisted we do everything dutch. He never knew how to argue. I felt sorry for him.

He began coming by at night. He'd bring beer and we'd sit and talk for hours. He was such a baby. I felt sorry for him.

I lent him books and advised him about life he was so unprepared. I felt sorry for him.

And then he got demonstrative.

I told him he didn't really want me. He wanted a mother. But he was so persistent. I felt sorry for him.

So I submitted.

Now he thinks I'm a tramp.

We're so much alike.

We like the same music and the same plays -- we have lots of laughs

She expresses herself very well. She's a very warm person -- very communicative

She's extremely well read. Sometimes her perceptiveness amazes me.

Its about the best relationship I've ever had.

I wonder why I don't love her

I guess its her build.