Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Football is two Games, not one. Take equal parts of school loyalty and regional chauvinism, add a few dashes each of academic architecture, pennant colors, brisk autumn air and Sousa marches, plus a peppering of old grads and delectable dates, mix them all together in a hip flask with some good sour mash, and this is Game Number One: football, the spectacular spectator sport.

Game Number Two -- football, the participant sport -- is played down on the field by 22 well-padded young men. Exactly what goes on down there may not be wholly understood by each and every living-it-up individual in the stands, but that doesn't make a hell of a lot of difference, really, because partisan strife can be a ball as long as it can be witnessed in comparative comfort and congenial company. Nonetheless, a peek at pigskin prognostications now may come in handy later as a source of solace when the flask runs dry, so here we go:

This years, it's the same old calcified bones of contention -- rules and recruiting. The NCAA Rules Committee, meeting in Fort Lauderdale last January, succumbed to the brain-frying Florida sunshine and came up with the first revolutionary scoring change in 52 years. Fortified with tall rum concoctions, they set the ball back to the three-yard line after touchdowns and awarded two points for conversions scored by a run or pass, one point if scored on a boot. Fritz Crisler, whose idea this was, explained that it will add drama to the dullest and most stupid play of the game, and we agree. It will also feed unlimited fodder to the professional coach-damners and Sunday-morning quarterbacks who always know how it should have been done.

Another rules change passed by these worthies, though until now less talked about than the extra-point innovation, is apt to produce many more howls and screeches once the contestants start living with it: blockers can no longer use both arms, only one. If officials call this one conscientiously, they may spend the full afternoon tooting their whistles.

But the sorest issue this year is recruiting and its accompanying abuses and penalties. Since the NCAA started getting tough with its members in 1952, 42 institutions have felt the whip. This year SMU and Auburn are prohibited from Bowl games until further notice. Frank Gardner, the Chief Keeper of the Morals in the NCAA, had his tender sensibilities shocked when the University of Pittsburgh rented its stadium (on Sundays) to the pro football Steelers for this season. Creeping professionalism, he yelped.

But a number of coaches around the country have been groaning about certain recruiting practices that, though letter-of-the-law, are still unfair. These are controversies which, because of their very nature, seldom if ever creep into the press; but they are real enough, and a lot of people are getting hot under (continued on page 64) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 55) the shoulder pads about them.

One concerns the religious clout allegedly administered by some church-affiliated institutions. This takes the form, so the story goes, of the local clergyman visiting a beefy young prospect's parents (after he has already signed a scholarship agreement with a state institution) and impressing the folks with the benefits of a good Christian college education in a church-affiliated school which can, incidentally, also make use of the kid's football know-how. The church schools, on the other hand, vigorously deny the use of any religious coercion in their recruiting. It is only natural, they point out, for a spiritually inclined 200-pound tailback who can scoot the hundred in 10 seconds to want to go to a college of his own religious leanings.

Another controversy surrounds the service academies, which, legally offer a prospect room, three squares, tuition, a snappy uniform, laundry, a salary and promise of a good job (complete with gold bar) upon graduation. Some of the non-service schools around the country (those with both lofty scholastic standards and big-time football) complain that they play bird dogs for the fantastically well-organized recruiting forces of the service academies. How? It seems, according to the complainants, that once they have signed a prospect to a scholarship commitment, the academies make big eyes at the boy because they know he can probably pass their entrance exams. Also, it seems, the service academy alumni groups maintain scholarship funds ostensibly to provide "cram" courses at private schools for deserving young men who otherwise would flunk the entrance exams. These cram sessions, however (according to those who have lost many a recruiting contest with our First Lines of Defense), are mostly peopled with speedy halfbacks and gargantuan tackles.

Not so, say the academy people, who moan (with some justification) that they are at a disadvantage. Not only must their boys snag a Congressional appointment, but they must be mental wizards to survive academically. Not only that, but the service schools can't actively go after a prospect unless he has first expressed, in writing, personal interest in attending the academy. Any way you look at it, it's a big headache that the NCAA will have to set straight by legislation before tempers get all out of hand.

For us, the most sensible solution to these and a lot of other recruiting-scholarship misunderstandings is a letter of intent, whereby a prospective athlete who has signed a scholarship agreement with any school is off limits to recruiters from other schools and, in fact, cannot attend any other school without losing his football eligibility.

Time was when Eastern teams reeked with tradition and the Old School Spirit, but little else. This year, power is burgeoning in many of the Ivy institutions, like Rutgers and Dartmouth, that haven't tasted national prominence since dad drove a Stutz.

Take Penn State. Rip Engle is assembling a pride of Nittany Lions that can make '58 the finest football year at University Park since he took over in '50. The Lions have a well-balanced schedule, more experience than usual and speed to spare. Success depends largely on developing adequate depth at end and guard positions and digging up a brainy quarterback to run Engle's wing-T.

Navy, on the other hand, lost 13 of its first 22 men last year. The Middie squad is rarely very deep, so this would be a real blow if the remaining material didn't look so good. Coach Erdelatz has come up with a zippy quarterback in Joe Tranchini (replacing Tom Forrestal) and the Middie line sports a fantastic tackle in Bob Reifsnyder. Big, fast, smart and fabulously aggressive, Reifsnyder terrorized opposing backfields all last year and Erdelatz says he was 20% better in spring practice. If the line jells in time, Navy could be a power again in '58.

Pitt's big problem may be recovering from a psychological hangover caused by last year's disappointing 4-6 record. The Panthers have the material and experience, plus a whiz-bang passing attack, to make them the dark horse in the East.

It's the old problem at Army: a quarterback. Lack of a really superior signal-caller has hamstrung Coach Earl Blaik for most of his tenure at West Point. This year's most promising answer is Joe Caldwell. If he comes through, and Bob Anderson repeats last year's phenomenal performance at left half, the Cadets will be hard to handle. But matching last year's 7-2 record will be rough.

Rutgers and Holy Cross are both deep and experienced and either could make their best showing in years. Rutgers, in addition, claims national prominence in the person of tailback Billy Austin.

The Ivy League looks better balanced than it has in years, largely because the perennial underpups are showing muscles. Princeton, Dartmouth and Yale are the top trio, but Harvard and Penn each lost only four men from their first two teams, and will have the depth and gray matter to make miseries for opponents this year. Brown and Columbia will lack depth in the front line. But Columbia is on its way back and could improve last year's record by two or three wins.

The stories that drifted out of South Bend during spring practice told about how the Irish were battling over-confidence. But things looked suddenly different after the annual Old Timers game when the alumni walloped the "overconfident" varsity for only the fifth time in 30 years. The Irish displayed a precociously leaky defense that allowed the has-beens to run up 37 points. So Terry Brennan, though richer in men than last year, has problems to solve. The Irish are lacking in team speed, to mention one. We asked Charlie Callahan, the Notre Dame Publicity Director, about the high optimism on the part of Irish partisans and he told us, "A year ago Notre Dame won seven and lost three. Folks remember that we beat Army 22-20 and Oklahoma 7-0, but they seem to forget that Navy beat us 20-6 and Michigan State beat us 34-6. If a couple of miraculously good breaks hadn't pulled a couple of games out of the fire for us, it would have been a 5-5 season."

(continued on page 83) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 64)

The Irish have two dependable war horses in fullback Nick Pietrosante and quarterback Bob Williams and a tough veteran line led by Al Ecuyer. But they also have the usual meaty schedule. Sure, the Irish will be strong, but they'll get creamed a couple of times, probably by the likes of Purdue and Iowa.

By consensus of opinion Michigan State should cop the Big Ten Championship. But it's not that simple. In recent years there's been a weird tendency for the Big Ten crown to go, not to the pre-season favorite, but to the team that managed to sneak up on the rest of the pack. This year it could be Iowa or Purdue.

One bleak spot in the Michigan State vista is the loss of Blanche Martin, probably the best back in the league, because of an injury during spring practice. But Coach Duffy Daugherty has backfield brutes aplenty, and the most Herculean line in the Conference. The Spartans are big, fast and deceptive, and if they escape their one-game-per-year letdown (last year it was Purdue), they could walk off with the national championship, Big Ten crown, Rose Bowl bid -- the works.

Professional dopesters are foretelling a so-so season for Iowa, but that's just the climate that a gamy coach like Forest Evashevski likes. With a line built around stalwarts Bill Lapham and Dan Norton and a dependable quarterback in Randy Duncan, Evy won't be hungry for beef. The brainy type of coaching that the Hawkeyes get should account for the rest.

Purdue is another strong dark horse. The Boilermakers have a way of pulling one or two fantastic upsets almost every year, but always seem to have trouble negotiating the long steady haul of Conference competition. This hot and cold running temperament has knocked Purdue out of the championship slot the last few years. Last fall the Boilermakers jelled late but finished strong. This year, led by a couple of tremendous linemen -- co-captains Tom Franckhauser and Gene Selawski -- the Boilermakers will be big (as usual) and a lot faster.

Great screams of anguish came out of Columbus, Ohio, last December when Auburn was awarded the Associated Press National Championship trophy. But Auburn deserved it: Ohio State plays a brand of colorless football that isn't likely to impress the scribes, regardless of won-lost records. Operating on a theory that nothing succeeds like excess, and utilizing the "three yards and a cloud of dust" style of offense, Coach Woody Hayes uses hordes of material to grind out his wins. And this year the Buckeyes' schedule is rougher than usual and they will be on the spot as the team to whip. Although numerous knowledgeable prognosticators finger them as best bet for the national championship, we doubt it.

Illinois is always the most unpredictable team (and generally the most colorful) in the Midwest. Ray Eliot's wide-open speed-minded brand of football, combined with a tearful appraisal of his team's chances, makes preguessing the Illini hazardous. But Ray's material is plentiful in Champaign this year, his squad is bursting with experience, and if Eliot can turn up a quarterback to replace Tom Haller, the Illini will be plenty tough.

Wisconsin's fantastic crop of last year's sophomores has matured, senior losses were slight, and the Badgers have that lean and hungry look. Brightest lad in a brilliant line is tackle Danny Lanphear, who almost became a legend in his sophomore season. But their schedule is wicked and the no-letup pace may keep the Badgers from looking as sharp as they are. Watch out for '59.

The flashiest fellow at Michigan is fullback John Herrnstein. But loss of the first-string line from tackle to tackle will be costly for the Wolverines. Minnesota also suffered brutal losses from graduation and, like Northwestern and Indiana, is in the agonies of a serious rebuilding program. Don't expect much from them.

We'll step way out on a small limb by predicting that the Miami Hurricanes have a damn good chance of copping the national championship this year. All the elements are there: a brawny, rugged line, swell depth in material and a pot-ful of experience (almost the entire first two teams are returning from last year), a dandy quarterback in mighty-mite Fran Curci (148 pounds), a general lack of preseason ballyhoo, and a balanced nationwide schedule. Check us out when the Hurricanes play Wisconsin, September 26.

Auburn looks like the kingpin of the Southeast Conference again. With a bit of luck, the Tigers could even repeat as national champs. Those who witnessed Auburn's spring practice game swear that Coach Jordan is knee-deep in gridiron clover. Even more important is the probability that his boys will be nursing a slow burn all season about being reassigned to the NCAA doghouse for another three years. Bowl games for the Tigers are verboten, but the desire to spit in the NCAA's eye should give Auburn a definite psychological edge. In football there is no greater asset.

Myopic dopesters spying on Georgia Tech tell of a so-so season in '58, with energetic rebuilding toward a bang-up year in '59. Nuts. The green sophomore squad of last year is smooth and ripe now, and Coach Bobby Dodd has the knack for popping up with some unheralded new horses at just the right time. Winning is an ingrained habit with the Yellow Jackets, so look for them to raise a lot of hell around the south.

Ole Miss can tack up the best won-lost record in the Conference this year and still field far from the best team. It's the old wheeze with the Rebs: puny schedule. Other SEC teams eschew Ole Miss because of the limited seating facilities at Oxford. The Rebs have their entire second team returning intact plus good reserve strength, but they only play two top SEC opponents. As a result, they could go all the way in their Conference. Just like Oklahoma.

After these three, what? Mississippi State is helmet high in good material (80 sophomores came out last spring) and boasts probably the finest quarterback in the South in Billy Stacy. But their thorny schedule may keep them from looking as good as they are.

Florida's tedious rebuilding job under Bob Woodruff is beginning to pay off: the Gators look stronger than ever and are the dark horse of the Conference. With a climactic win over Auburn, they could sew up the SEC and find themselves in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st.

Tennessee is an unknown quantity, even to themselves. They got clobbered by graduations, and greenness will be a problem in early games. Tulane, Georgia and Alabama, on the other hand, hardy noticed the seniors who left. All three are deeper in material than they've been in years and have the hunger that results from the thin victory soup of recent seasons. Particularly dangerous is Georgia's coach Wally Butts, perhaps the best (and certainly the most colorful) in the country, who runs his Bulldogs so hard during the week that they look forward to Saturday's game as a breather.

Vanderbilt's squad suffers from lack of manpower because of the school's lofty academic standards and the rather quaint insistence that football players are no exception to these standards. But the Commodores will be tough and fast, and with their well-balanced schedule could surprise us all.

Clemson, burgeoning with material and dedicating a new stadium, is unanimously tagged by opposing coaches to stroll off with the Atlantic Coast Conference title and an Orange Bowl bid. Roughest opposition will come from North Carolina, where Jim Tatum, with a horde of snazzy quarterbacks, is well on his way to turning the Tarheels into a national power again. Maryland is also on the comeback trail and boasts a thundering line led by a fabulously talented guard with the silver-screen handle of Rodney Breedlove. The Terps will jockey with Duke for position as the Conference dark horse, although Duke has an extra-Conference schedule (including Illinois, Notre Dame, Baylor and Georgia Tech) that could sap too much of its strength.

North Carolina State lost much of the beef that helped it win the Conference crown last year, and it looks like a wobbly year up front for the Wolfpack unless the reserve line jells early. Wake Forest will be vastly improved and will crawl out of the Conference cellar leaving room, probably, for Virginia, which faces the season with a dearth of material and a completely untried coaching staff.

Last year, VMI surprised everyone in the Southern Conference with an undefeated season. They look even niftier this year, losing only five of their first 22 men. A terror of a tackle named Jim McFalls heads a big fast line and two smart quarterbacks run the show.

West Virginia looks headed for a rougher year than usual. The material, though inexperienced after the first unit, is good and plentiful enough, but a rough schedule against the likes of Oklahoma and Penn State may be too big a chew for the Mountaineers. Still, a Conference championship is likely, unless William & Mary or VMI get there first.

We asked a prominent Eastern coach for his choice of the top 10 teams in the nation this year. His answer: "Oklahoma's first team; Oklahoma's second team; Oklahoma's third team; after that, what difference does it make?"

The Sooners won't be that good, but they'll be loaded as usual with speed, depth and skill. Although their schedule begins to show signs of a trend away from the patsy opponents of recent years, it looks like an undefeated season at Norman. Center Bob Harrison is the best in the country, and the Sooners will have inspired generalship from quarterbacks David Baker and Bobby Boyd.

Colorado looks deeper, faster and more aerial minded than usual, and if Oklahoma gets stopped at all, this is probably the team that will do it. Kansas and Missouri have new coaches and rough intersectional schedules, but Kansas at least has depth and experience. Missouri hasn't. Both Kansas State and Iowa State will field young and inexperienced squads with much latent talent, and either could look sharp by the end of the season.

Oklahoma State is loaded this year. They've been stock-piling talent for '60, when they officially join Big Eight football competition. Almost their whole squad is back from last year, and itching to have a go.

On the whole, the Missouri Valley is a better Conference than last year. Cincinnati had a tough sophomore team last year and this season they're tough, deep and experienced. So is Houston, but the Cougars have a rough schedule. Tulsa is also much improved with almost no manpower losses, and this can be their top season in years if they escape another rash of illness like the one that bedeviled them last year. North Texas and Drake will both unleash big strong teams, but Drake, like Wichita, will be hurt by lack of experience.

The Southwest Conference is quickly turning into the mightiest football circuit in the land, if it isn't already. Records of intersectional games of recent years give bruising testimony to this. The folks down here take their game seriously, and this year the excitement will be at an even higher pitch than usual: the Conference is so well balanced that a preseason ranking of the first four contenders, Texas, TCU, SMU and Rice, is impossible. They're as much alike in potential as four Sherman tanks. The next group, Baylor, Texas A&M and Arkansas, are only a shade behind. So the Conference championship will likely be decided by luck, schedule breaks, lack of injuries or canny coaching. Because we think it's the latter that counts, we have to give our nod to Texas, where Darrell Royal, our coach of the year, is in charge. Royal is the nimble kind of athletic messiah who has led Texas out of the football wilderness in one short year.

Both Texas and TCU hitch their hopes to a bumper wagonload of juniors. Both will have largely inexperienced second units but should improve hugely as the season progresses. SMU's Conference fortunes may be seriously affected by fierce intersectional contests with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech; the Mustangs' mettle could be tempered or shattered in any one of these games. Much depends, also, on how quarterback Don Meredith comes through.

Rice could easily be the strongest team in the Southwest if they can find a fill-in for last year's two superb signal-callers, King Hill and Frank Ryan, both of whom got their sheepskins. If they do, the Owls will be hard to handle. We'll know by the Purdue game, October 4th.

The Pacific Coast Conference's acute malaise has worsened, the final crack-up has come, and all hope for the patient's eventual recovery is abandoned.

As this last season of the dying PCC is played out, UCLA, USC, California and Washington are making preparations for pulling out on their own to work up independent schedules or perhaps to form a new Conference with other schools. The rest of the old circuit will retire to the nether regions of the Pacific Northwest and perhaps rename itself "The Purity League."

But this last go-round looks like it might be a dilly. With only a few well-timed breaks, either of the top six teams in the league could nail the PCC championship. Washington State looks likeliest from here because the Cougars return almost the entire squad that surprised hell out of everybody last year. An improved running attack and a fresh offense have been added, Bill Steiger has been returned to the backfield where his running, pass catching, and kicking ability can be utilized, and the squad is about 20 players deeper.

Eight of UCLA's best men are eligible to play only five games this year. If adequate replacements are not found, this could hurt seriously. But the Bruins have no lack of good reserves, and Red Sanders is still the most dangerous coach in the country when he's in an underdog role.

Much of Oregon State's success will depend on how fast a group of fine sophomores can mature. The Beavers will have better depth than last year when they tied for the Conference championship, plus a top-notch line led by Ted Bates, a tackle of real All-America stature. Oregon looks as good this year as last, except that the oomph is concentrated in the line rather than the backfield. The Ducks' fortunes will rest largely on finding adequate replacement for last year's superb, but now departed, crop of backs.

USC is in the midst of a rebuilding program under Don Clark and will certainly improve last year's record. But depth is a problem with the Trojans, as it is at Stanford where Cactus Jack Curtice takes over from Chuck Taylor. Curtice will probably install his skyline variety of aerial circus.

Both Washington and California lost a slew of good men, but both are now in their second year with new coaching staffs. Either could surprise if the new material ripens early enough.

The Air Force Academy is in its fourth year of competition, and for the first time has a full crew of footballers with plenty of experience. But it also has a toughening schedule on the way to hoped-for national prominence. The Falcons are shedding their pin feathers, but they still have a long way to go before tackling the other service academy teams.

Things are getting tougher in the Skyline Conference every year. This season, four of the member schools return almost their entire squad intact. This unusual depth, combined with the fancy passing common to this territory, should make other sections begin to sit up and take notice. It's a three-way race among Denver, Wyoming and Brigham Young in '58, with our nod going to the latter purely on the basis of hardnosed depth. Utah will return the fabulous Lee Grosscup, last year's consensus All-America back and certainly the most skilled passer in the country. He'll be teamed with a good pair of ends, but the middle of the line suffered badly at graduation time. If the line gives him adequate protection, look for Grosscup to set all kinds of passing records.

Well, that's the way the ball bounces. And as every red-blooded American boy knows, when a football bounces, there's no real way of knowing which way it will hop.

Playboy's 1958 Preview All-America Team

The All-America Squad

(All of whom are bound to make someone's All-America eleven)

Ends: Wallen (UCLA); Doke (Texas); Houston (Ohio St.); Stover (Oregon); Stickles (Notre Dame); Dial (Rice); O'Pella (Villanova); Norton (Iowa).

Tackles: Leeka (UCLA); Lanphear (Wis.); Diamond & Greaves (Miami, Fla.); O'Brien (Michigan State); Blazer (North Carolina); Cesario (Denver); Barbee (Stanford); Floyd (TCU); Karas (Dayton).

Guards: Deiderich (Vanderbilt); Ruslavage (Penn State); Guzik (Pitt.); McGee (Duke); Benecick (Syracuse); Smith (Auburn); Healy (Holy Cross); Wooten (Colorado); Horton (Baylor).

Centers: Burkett (Auburn); Kirk (Miss.); Teteak (Wis.); Chiappone (Calif.); Scholtz (Notre Dame); Szvetecz (Princeton); Thomas (Clemson).

Backs: Clark (Ohio State); Cannon (LSU); Stacy (Mississippi State); Pietrosante (Notre Dame); Lorino (Auburn); Austin (Rutgers); Baker (Oklahoma); Lasater (TCU); Meredith (SMU); Parrish (Florida); Duncan (Iowa); Carlton (Duke); White (Ohio State); Steiger (Washington State); Peterson (West Virginia); Flowers (Mississippi); White (Clemson).

Top Twenty Teams

National Champion:

Oklahoma 10-0

2. Auburn ..... 10-0

3. Michigan State ..... 8-1

4. Miami (Florida) ..... 9-1

5. Clemson ..... 9-1

6. Iowa ..... 8-1

7. Notre Dame ..... 8-2

8. Texas ..... 8-2

9. North Carolina ..... 8-2

10. Washington State ..... 8-2

11. Ohio State ..... 6-3

12. Penn State ..... 8-2

13. Navy ..... 7-2

14. UCLA ..... 7-3

15. Georgia Tech ..... 8-2

16. TCU ..... 7-3

17. Oregon State ..... 7-3

18. Mississippi ..... 8-2

19. Pittsburgh ..... 7-3

20. Purdue ..... 7-2

Possible Break-Throughs: Army 5-4; SMU 7-3; Rice 7-3; Arizona St. 8-2; Miss. St. 7-2; VMI 9-1; Wisconsin 6-3; Illinois 6-3; Oregon 6-4; Florida 7-3; Colorado 7-3.

The East

First Flight Independents

Penn State 8-2

Navy 7-2

Pittsburgh 7-3

Army 5-4

Syracuse 5-4

Second Flight Independents

Rutgers 9-1

Villanova 7-3

Boston U 5-4

Holy Cross 5-4

Lehigh 5-4

Boston College 4-6

Colgate 3-6

Yankee Conference

Connecticut 7-3

New Hampshire 4-4

Maine 4-4

Massachusetts 3-5

Rhode Island 3-5

Vermont 2-5

Ivy League

Princeton 7-2

Dartmouth 7-2

Yale 6-3

Harvard 6-3

Brown 4-5

Penn 4-5

Cornell 3-6

Columbia 1-8

The Rest

Amherst 6-2

Tufts 6-2

Williams 6-2

Wesleyan 5-3

Springfield 5-4

Buffalo 5-4

Brandeis 4-3

Delaware 4-4

Norwich 4-4

Temple 3-5

Trinity 1-5

The Midwest

Independent

Notre Dame 8-2

Big Ten

Michigan State 8-1

Iowa 8-1

Purdue 7-2

Ohio State 6-3

Wisconsin 6-3

Illinois 6-3

Michigan 4-5

Indiana 2-7

Minnesota 2-7

Northwestern 1-8

The Rest

Louisville 8-1

Butler 8-1

Bradley 7-1

Washington U 6-2

DePauw 6-2

Detroit 6-3

Toledo 6-3

Miami (Ohio) 5-4

Wabash 5-4

Dayton 5-5

Xavier 4-6

Kent 3-6

Bowling Green 3-6

Ohio U 2-7

Marquette 2-8

The South

Independents

Miami (Fla.) 9-1

Florida State 5-5

Southeastern

Auburn 10-0

Georgia Tech 8-2

Mississippi 8-2

Mississippi State 7-2

Florida 7-3

Tennessee 6-4

Vanderbilt 5-5

Kentucky 4-6

Georgia 4-6

Louisiana State 3-7

Alabama 3-7

Tulane 1-9

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson 9-1

North Carolina 8-2

Duke 6-4

Maryland 6-5

South Carolina 5-5

North Carolina State 5-5

Wake Forest 2-8

Virginia 1-9

Southern Conference

Vmi 9-1

The Citadel 7-3

William & Mary 6-3

West Virginia 6-4

Davidson 4-5

Richmond 4-6

VPI 3-7

Geo. Washington 1-7

The Missouri Valley

Big Eight

Oklahoma 10-0

Colorado 7-3

Kansas 6-4

Missouri 4-6

Kansas State 4-6t

Iowa State 4-6

Nebraska 1-9

Oklahoma State 8-2

Missouri Valley Conference

Cincinnati 7-3

Drake 6-3

Tulsa 6-4

North Texas State 6-4

Houston 5-4

Wichita 3-7

The Southwest

Southwest Conference

Texas 8-2

TCU 7-3

SMU 7-3

Rice 7-3

Baylor 4-6

Arkansas 4-6

Texas A&M 4-6

The Rest

Arizona State 8-2

East Texas 7-3

Abilene Christian 6-4

Texas Tech 5-5

Hardin-Simmons 5-5

West Texas 5-5

Texas Western 4-5

Arizona 1-8

The Far West

Skyline Conference

Brigham Young 7-3

Denver 7-3

Wyoming 7-3

Utah State 5-5

Utah 5-6

New Mexico 3-7

Montana 2-7

Colorado State 1-9

Independents

Air Force 5-5

College of the Pacific 5-5

San Jose State 3-6

Pacific Coast Conference

Washington State 8-2

UCLA 7-3

Oregon State 7-3

Oregon 6-4

Southern Cal. 5-5

Stanford 5-5

California 3-7

Washington 2-8

Idaho 5-4

End: Jerry Wilson -- Auburn

Coach of the Year: Darrell Royal -- Texos.

Tackle: Bob Reifsnyder -- Navy

Guard: Al Etuyer -- Notre Dame

Center: Bob Harrison -- Oklahoma

Back: Bob Anderson -- Army

Tackle: Ted Bates -- Oregon State

Back: John Herrnstein -- Michigan

Guard: Rodney Breedlove -- Maryland

End: Tom Franckhouser -- Purdue

Back: Fran Curci -- Miami (Florida)

Back: Lee Grosscup -- Utah