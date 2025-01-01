Hollywood, which has given us The Body and The Back, has also given us plenty of bosoms, starting with Lana Turner's besweatered charms, continuing through the delightful double features of Marilyn Monroe, and reaching an appetizing apogee in the mighty measurements of Mansfield. But all of these were lower case bosoms. The first Bosom worthy of a capital B has only recently reached Tinseltown. She's an import, but not from Sweden or Italy -- climes seemingly most conducive to such classic cultivations. It -- or they -- are from staid old England and are the perky properties of a pretty young Londoner named June (43-22-36) Wilkinson.

Recognizing that sex appeal is more than a simple matter of statistics, we invited Miss Wilkinson to the Playboy Building to discuss her unique claim to fame. And we must confess in honesty that we were thoroughly smitten by this Briton kitten. We found June to be a quiet, well-mannered girl with a charming personality and a figure that, in the words of the postpaid poet Johnson Smith, can be better imagined than described. A bit later in Playboy's photo studio, June proved to everyone's satisfaction that she's not a girl to put up a false front.

With disarming candor, she said of her success, "I know being a girl with a big bust has done all this for me. I realized some time ago that as long as there were men in this world, I'd make good." One man interested in helping her make good is Howard Hughes, who discovered Jane Russell, Janet Leigh and several other ladies who are not exactly busts in the bust department.

Now just turning 18 and, by her own admission, "still growing," there is every reason to expect big things in the future from the British beauty rightly titled The Bosom.

In our photo studio, June shows off a swim suit custom-made to her proportions and an off-the-bosom negligee.

Interviewed on an afternoon TV show, June was a charming but enigmatic guest, since the camera remained focused firmly on her head and shoulders, and the interviewer never got around to saying what her chief claim to fame was, apparently judging it too rich for mom and kids.

June lends enchantment to a sport shirt.

Compared with the mighty measurements of Miss Wilkinson, Hollywood's most full-blown beauties must go to the foot of the class.