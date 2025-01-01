Nine Cases in Point

Many a Well-Dressed Man clobbers the good impression he makes in his office by departing therefrom with important papers crammed in a crumpled manila envelope or poking out of his jacket. Many a well-turned-out young exec totes his blueprints or presentations (or even a flask of 15-year-old Scotch) in an antique contrivance which resembles a cross between doc's black satchel and a carpetbag. And otherwise good guys we know have the bad habit of lugging age-wrinkled brief cases all gucked up with straps and buckles, like a spy's trench coat in a B movie. Wrong, all wrong. And pointless. For today's properly accoutred man of business has available a wide and wonderful variety of correct, trim, tasteful brief and attaché cases – the very slender ones that are legal-brief size, the fitted ones, the accordion-sided expandables that double as overnighters – in a king's choice of leathers and linings. There's no excuse for not dumping your ancient model, and picking up a new one. We rest our case.

From conference table's left, the open and shut cases include Rexbilt's 17" top-grain cowhide attaché job, slim and sleek; $20. Finnigan, Ltd.'s London-made combination attaché with accordion file case on the side, top-grain cowhide with richly pebbled finish and red morocco lining; $95. Heinrich, Hermann & Weiss' luxurious, lightweight black cowhide attaché case with red morocco file folders inside; $50. Rexbilt's 16" professional portfolio in suntan cowhide finished extra soft and pliable; inside fittings accommodate pens and papers in leather compartments; $30. Dopp's dandy top-grain cowhide attaché case with removable accordion file tucked inside; also a divider board that doubles as a desk; $47.50. Rexbilt's Yugoslavian-crafted 16" zippered pigskin soft-sided brief with outside file case; $35. Rexbilt's sumptuous genuine alligator brief case with three divided sections inside and a new stay-open frame; $300. Norris' English-made coach hide attaché case with red skiver lining and separate file case inside; $75. Rexbilt's sturdily stitched cowhide brief case, with two partitions inside and a removable brief case with indexed partitions that fits in an outside zippered pocket; $45. All cases are lockable, sport bras hardware.