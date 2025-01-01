Joan Staley, Miss November, 1958

You've Probably Seen Joan Staley on that bluishly-blinking box in your fun room, because she has appeared on Studio One, Perry Mason, Shower of Stars and other TV slots. 21-year-old five-foot-fiver Joan is an American girl with an international upbringing: as the daughter of a Navy chaplain, her traveling couldn't have begun much earlier, for she was born in an airplane high in the clouds between France and Germany. She spent her first year of high school in Chicago; her second year in Washington, D.C.; her third in Munich; her fourth in Paris. Starting out in the lively arts as a concert violinist, she switched focus to acting and singing and plans to stick with these until fame and fortune accrue in large glittering heaps. Sweet, smart, talented, with eyes of blue and hair of blonde, Joan Staley is a pert Playmate who can drop around and be our own private Late Late Show any night.

Television tidbit Joan Staley pauses for a windblown moment outside CBS, at left

Digs directorial data, above.

Joan steals a last cigarette and a restful moment before an important Studio One appearance.

Below, she soaks up sapient savvy from another Joan, seasoned showbiz veteran Blondell. Our Miss November played a problem-vexed teenager in a drama which also featured Miss Blondell, Jack Carson, Maxie Rosenbloom.