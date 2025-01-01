From the San Francisco poets – that beat breed of jazz-backdropped cellar-dwellers – the name of Lawrence Ferlinghetti stands out among such similarly standout names as Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, Kenneth Rexroth. Poets, pundits, hippies and chippies have hailed him; "He is quite possibly," said jazz critic Ralph Gleason, "the most important poet now writing in America." Satirist John Keefauver, a native of San Francisco's artiest exurb, Carmel, was fascinated by Ferlinghetti's recent highly praised volume of verse, "A Coney Island of the Mind," and has written for us an appreciative parody that not only echoes, joshes and synthesizes the original, but also comes comfortably close to being an insightful poem in its own right.

In San Franciscotown

there's a cooled-up cat

name of Lawrenched Forgetti

(or something like that)

who writes poetry

street poetry

walking-along poetry

not the kind that sits around all day

looking at its navel

the oral message kind

jazz poetry

of the stepped-

on

soul

beat

complete

telling you all about the icky square world

with its

drunk clotheslines

grappling with hot legs

in rollaway beds

and its beat-up landscape of

mindless supermarkets

with steamheated carrots

protesting

a honeyless world of square toiletseats

never sat on

(even by las vegas virgins

tampaxed and disowned)

a world waiting for someone

to push a mushroom button

and make bombed cadillacs rain thru trees

For cadillac ashes

are what that square-type man

was really wailing about

when he kept talking and talking

from that catless place

name of Galilee

only trouble was they cooled him

until he was hanging dead

a shame

and we're to blame

so our circus souls go marching on

stuffed soldiers carrying a sawdust cross

Oh well

what the hell

Like when they were putting up that statue

in front of a church

in San Franciscotown

and not a goddam bird was singing

I mean

oh well

what the hell

Like that man who painted

The Horse with Violin in Mouth

then jumped on the horse

and rode away

waving that violin

and then of all the goddam things to do

he gave it to a plugged-up virgin

and there were no strings attached

I mean

oh well

what the hell

What Forgetti of San Franciscotown is trying to

tell you

yell to you

is that this life ain't supposed to be a circus

attended by

governed by

make-believe monks in silktights

monkeys with teacuphandle tails

horny hiawathas

drinking out of horny-rimmed glasses

lipsticked with yesterday's mud

or dirty suds

babooned ladies

and gorillaed men

ain't

but it is

We just gotta stop chomping down

on these fake

Last Suppers

we gotta

take the locks off our pants

and start slaying old ladies

and

young lays

and make the old ones young again

and make the young ones late again

making them all

sweet

and oh well

what the hell

He says we gotta arise

even though we're not workers

of any world

of any thing

we're not even of

we're a not

without a negative to hang our not on

We're a can of sterno that won't burn

an empty bottle of muscatel

we'd recite from broken bibles

but we don't have a tongue

we're sisters in the streets

with our brassieres on backwards

we're dogs listening for our master's voice

we're Christmas trees with no balls

we're Wise Men praising Lord Calvert whiskey

we're Bing Crosby

groaning

we're hi-ya housewives

veneered in nylon snobberies

trying to lacquer-up all the scenes

we're in a whorehouse

with no whores

just bores

sores

and unfound doors

we're sunk

junk

when we let fall a sock

it clanks

What we gotta do is goose George Washington

in the seat of his cherry tree

and then give Joan a pat

on her Arc

We have only dishonorable intentions

not to mention

disintentions

we're dis people plainly

In short

we're constipations

But as Forgetti says

Oh well

what the hell