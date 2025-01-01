Peekaboo Brigitte

The BB used to be a small pellet of lead used by sub-adolescent boys in their Daisy air rifles, but a young French lady with those initials has effected a complete semantic switch and made the letters her very own. She's accomplished this by dint of her prettiness, her pert-ness and her penchant for appearing in motion pictures in a state of undaunted undress. Not that she has ever gone completely jaybirdsville in any of her movies, more's the pity, but parts of her have. She has let slip a towel from a bit of behind in one film, blithely bared a breast or two in another, undraped an umbilicus in yet another, and flashed finely-fashioned thoroughbred limbs in all. The sum total of all these parts, if one has a retentive mind (we do, when it really counts), is The Compleat Brigitte in top-to-toe, fore-and-aft, clockwise-and-counterclockwise nudity. Since every U.S. cinema-lover may not have been fortunate enough to see Brigitte's films in all their original uncut glory, we have assembled on these pages a kind of anthology of her most handsome hunks, selected from her more prominent pictures. This is a public service feature.

All done with mirrors: au naturel under that shawl, Brigitte reveals nifty nude in an erotic dance for The Woman and the Puppet.

One Bardot breast sees the light of day in a sweater-switching sequence the producers of The Light Across the Street were thoughtful enough to write into the script. BB

below, does a Vikki Dougan by displaying a bit of reverse cleavage in this barefoot-girl-with-cheeks-of-tan shot from And God Created Woman. Mademoiselle Bardot is conveniently un-underweared, a regular custom with her.

No scene is too solemn for sexy BB. The film is In Case of Emergency, the grim gent is Jean Gabin, and the catsup flows like wine as Bardot bares a "bloody" bosom while portraying the coolest of "cadavers."

Playful as a pair of pups, Brigitte and Henri Vidal romp and rollick in these fun-filled frames snipped from La Parisienne. Having taken a shower, BB wraps her chassis in a towel apres le deluge. Her admirer, virile Vidal, frowning on such maidenly modesty, boldly exposes a high percentage of the Bardot body.

