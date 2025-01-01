Silverstein In Switzerland

Hannibal needed a whole menagerie of elephants, horses, donkerys and leopards with spears attached to get him over the Alps but shel silverstein needed only his sketcbook his pencil his beard and his lively curiosity.Entering switerzland shel got right into the spirit oc things (as he always does) donning the required sweater lederhosen and pointy shaving brushed hat; inverstigating the cuckoo clock situation checking out the native quail; venturing a scratchyu yodel and blowing hot bells with a combo of swiss bell ringers. He also found time to sketch his own highly personal impressions of Switzerland for playboy.

"swiss pipe swiss cane, swiss hat, swiss shorts, swiss boots ,ist ne an American tourist."

"Don't you want the thrills? The peril? The excitement? The..."

"Well, I've tasted better brandy..."

"I've heard of hypothetical situations like this, Sylvia, but I certainly never thought I'd be faced with the actual decision!"

"You realize of course, Miss Gruber, that the slightest noise on your part could send thousands of tons of snow and ice avalanching down...crushing us to an agonizing, suffocating end...and bringing death and destruction to the innocent people of that picturesque village below..."

"Yes, sir, give me a mountain any time. You conquer a mountain and it stays conquered! Does a mountain ever keep you waiting for hours? No! Does a mountain ever lie to you or try to squeeze money out of you? No! Does a mountain ever leave a lot of dirty lingerie cluttering up the bathroom? No! Does a mountain ever go off cheating on you the minute your back is turned? Does a mountain ever run off with some shoe salesman from Detroit, Michigan? Hell, no!!

"I'll give them 15 more minutes and if nobody yodels, I'm going back to the hotel!"

Non-shaver Shel sketches for a crowd of little shavers.