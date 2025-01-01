The Cards Are Stacked

It's no news that the humble, homespun greeting card of yore has been outdistanced in recent years by the "studio card" – a sophisticated gag message, toney and tart, sometimes biting, often sexy, with sharp, clever artwork to match. Now, photographs of full-figured fillies are being used to good effect by a little Los Angeles outfit called ink, inc. Adman Jack Roberts dreams up the concepts and photog Hal Adams (who has done a respectable number of Playboy Playmates in the course of his career) snaps the shutter. The cards are, as they say, for all occasions, and include such sentiments as "So you did the birds and bees scene – Congratulations! I hear you got a little honey!" (decorated by a bare-bosomed beekeeper); "We'll have a ball at Christmas ... if yule log time with me!" (with a cool yule cutie kneeling at the holiday hearth); and, of course, for that most special of all occasions, "Wham! Bam! Thank you ma'am!" (a nightied nifty in the company of her great and good friend, the rabbit).

The gorgeous-girled cards turned out by ink, inc., fit all the standard occasions and a few new ones, too.

