Joan Staley, Miss December, 1958

Merry Miami Model Joyce Nizzari, our Playmate for the merry month of December, is spending the holidays bronzi-fying her velvety exterior not in Miami, but at Sun Valley, enjoying the combination of winter sports and solar brilliance that has made this idyllic Idaho fun-in-the-sun spot famous. During the rest of the year, Joyce lives in Florida with her parents and makes like the highly successful young model she is. An 18-year-old winner of more local beauty contests than you can shake a bathing suit at, she was the nominee of the Hialeah Junior Chamber of Commerce in this year's Miss America contest and appeared on our July cover, incognito under a pair of sunglasses. Remember? Letters came pouring into the Playboy Building as soon as the July issue went on sale -- letters asking "Who is she?"; letters requesting that she "Take off those sunglasses!"; letters demanding that we "Make her a Playmate!" So, OK, we have.

Miss December

A dedicated Miamian, Joyce has known the joys of water-skiing for some time, but the other kind of skis were foreign to her until her visit to Sun Valley.

Sun is sun just about everywhere, and a tempting tan can be acquired in Florida, as Joyce is doing here, or in Idaho, as she's doing inside the gatefold.