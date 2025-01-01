Playboy's Playmate Review

January is Playmate Parade time, a recapitulation of last year's lasses. It has always been an annual high spot for us, but this year it's even better than usual, since we presented a tradition-breaking baker's dozen in our last 12 issues. We went as far as Sweden to find one, then turned around to see another sitting across from us on our own fourth floor. Which of the lucky 13 gets your vote as Playmate of the Year?

Above: Everything has a first, even a visit to a ladies' locker room. In May, Playmate Lari Laine took us to Knollwood Country Club and showed us everything.

Below: Proving that language is no barrier, Swedish import Zahra Norbo knew what Playboy readers liked in March.

Right: Our Playmate for July won the title of the Laziest Girl in Town. Linné Nanette Ahlstrand told us she was allergic to exercise so she chose a reposeful pose.

A hot dog sans mustard is no more disappointing than a picnic sans a pretty girl, so we made Myrna Weber our picnic Playmate in August. It's January now, but with Myrna on hand we wouldn't mind an indoor picnic.

Some wonderful things come out of California, and wine and women are not the least of these. In October we took a double sample of the products of that sunshiny state and came up with two lovely Playmates: Mara Corday (above), a dark beauty with auburn locks, as sultry and seething as rich mulled burgundy, and Pat Sheehan (below), a bubbling blonde whose champagne-like effervescence made us tingle from head to toe.

Left: A year's-end glimpse of our January Playmate, winsomely bouncy Elizabeth Ann Roberts. She started our new year off with a glow of youthful exuberance.

If you're even a casual television watcher, you've undoubtedly seen Joan Staley (above) but never the way you saw her as Playmate for November.

Below: Work can be fun, especially when you have Judy Lee Tomerlin on hand to take dictation. As our June Playmate, she followed in the steps of Janet Pilgrim and became the second staffer to stun our camera.

February has a lot to offer in the way of skiing kicks, and Cheryl Kubert (left) was all togged out with goggles and sweater to try a fast downhill run. But before we viewed our Playmate's ski-form we wanted to see her she-form. It was unforgettable. In September we met Saucy Sophomore Natalie (Teri to her friends) Hope, dramatics student at Carnegie Tech. She became our choice for that month after the slide-rule boys had elected her Playmate for their formal Playboy party. Miss September proved perfect for this poshfest, and then when we posed her for our gatefold page we discovered that she proved perfectly pert and pretty as a magazine Playmate, too.

Two sun-loving Playmates end our recap for the year. April's Felicia Atkins (left) took time out from her spot in the chorus line at the Tropicana in Las Vegas to give us an eye-dazzling view of her charms, and December's Joyce Nizzari was back again after her sunglassed, bikini-clad self graced our July cover. The second time, no sunglasses, no bikini: just joyous Joyce and her big woolen sweater.

