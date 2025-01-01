Girls In Their Lairs

Romantic meandering among nature's glories -- as they flourish on the urban scene -- is a proper pursuit for the frisky fellow who wants to do his share to make the world go round. But like anything worth doing well, whether it's the taming of shrews or the happier occupation of stalking delicate prey, there are certain perils involved. Luckily, these are not too hard to avoid and may be quickly charted as a ready guide to the amorous huntsman. In general, the fairer the game, the more alert you must be. The gambit is to win over the wild creature without yourself being won. Many's the unwary chap who has complimented himself on his skill at attaining his ends, only to discover, too late, that the hunter was the hunted, that he had set his snares so cunningly that it was he who was ensnared. This is not necessary; the ancient rules of the chase may be applied with equal effectiveness to today's quarry.

First, then, we must curb our impatience while we learn something of the species we'll pursue. Superficially, they are much alike. But the various subspecies differ sufficiently from one another so that it is all too easy to be on guard against the wiles of one, while leaving oneself exposed to the deceptively gentle-seeming blandishments of another. The way to escape this error is to study each specimen in its lair, in its natural habitat. For with this knowledge as a guide, the superficial similarities will vanish and the differences among the subspecies -- those differences celebrated with a joyful Vive! --will become apparent. Forewarned is forearmed: study the specimens here displayed in the lairs where they lurk -- and good hunting!

The Bohemian flourishes wherever artists--and the merely arty--forgather. Her lair is equipped with evidences of her supposed major interests, all ingeniously displayed--as are her charms on those occasions when she's moved to responsiveness by hearing beat poetry read to cool jazz. Artfully approached via talk of Zen and art films, she's apt to do more than half the job of conquest herself. But beware: beneath her pose of free spirit may lurk a longing to share on a permanent basis.

The Career Girl frequents the business areas of all large cities, is as efficient and businesslike at home as at work, may even apply initiative to the area of amour if her talent for getting things done is appealed to by a man who knows just when to feign a bit of helplessness. Offers Organization Man a pleasing contrast to the flightier girls he knows, once he's penetrated the horn-rim facade.

The Sporting Type is likely to have her boudoir hung with gear and trophies, makes her appeal via her wholesome, athletic mien. Pursuing your aims up and down her favored hills and dales requires a high degree of endurance, yet the task of getting her mind off tennis and arousing her sporting blood to an interest in more rewarding calisthenics is challenging enough to pique the ablest Nimrod. Danger: she may employ her skill beyond the rules of sport, make you a permanent trophy.

The Sophisticate is so rare among females as to be beyond the confines of this study. More common is the pseudo-sophisticate whose stark, wrought-iron concept of being One Up may take the dismal form of asserting that only the Out dig the pleasures of the flesh. This gambit can be parried by the authoritative statement that, this year, those in the know are taking In-ness rather literally. She'll then do her stark best to prove her qualifications for In-group membership.

The Homebody is a delectable morsel, warm and winning in her ways, ever alert to the physical comforts of the weary warrior who wends his way to her waiting arms after a day of business woes and worries. There she waits, with his pipe and slippers, the aroma of home cooking drifting from her cozy kitchen, the neat apartment as appealing as a doll house or a vine-covered cottage, her demure demeanor suggesting that the veriest dolt might easily take advantage of her natural affectionateness. But the man on whom this girl has lavished her attentions may be in greatest peril when he's feeling pampered, smug, safe and self-satisfied.

The Rich Girl has been the nemesis of many an otherwise successful rover because such time-worn avenues of approach as flowers, scent and lavish gifts are closed by her ability to buy whatever she wants. Whether her loot is legacy, alimony, or the gift of an admirer, the knowing huntsman won't let it come between them. On the contrary: since she's blasé about commanding--and getting--service, he'll shock her into rapt attention by instructing her in the surprising joys to be won by serving his every wish and whim. He'll also teach her the fun of buying him goodies--and what's more he'll do all this for love. What he won't do is let her buy him.