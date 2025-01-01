Navel Engagement

Among the Ancient mysteries of Zen which today's beat Buddhists are rediscovering is the contemplation of one's navel. But even the beatest of the beat have not yet formulated the precise nature of the enlightenment which is deemed to ensue on this downward dwelling.

Artist Arnold Roth suggests that the secret lies not in the navel itself but in the way the contemplator contemplates, that the physical approach to the navel reveals the true inner self of the approacher. At any rate, whether the answer is psychological or physiological, approaching a Roth cartoon, like virtue, is its own reward.

Aggressive

Individualistic

Disorganized

Smug

Athletic

Adventurous

Artistic

Ascetic

Scientific

Bored

Shy

Absentminded

Nearsighted

Affectionate

Suspicious

Melancholic

Intense