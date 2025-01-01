The 1959 Playboy All-Stars

Industrials boomed. Utilities surged upward in an unbroken line. Rails were bullish. And jazz was at an all-time high.

That's the way it was as the year ended. The aura of prosperity around the country in general, as reflected by the stock market in particular, had its perfect musical counterpart in jazz. As the Dow Jones averages rose, the Jonah Jones sales reports mounted in a parallel line.

The third annual Playboy Jazz Poll, the only plebiscite of its kind in which the votes run into the tens of thousands, again reflected the hectic and heady atmosphere in which jazz moved ahead -- and the sounds were given a new dimension with stereophonic hi-fi that was promising to develop into the biggest revolution in audio reproduction since the birth of the LP.

It was a year of political activity in music: James C. Petrillo weepingly retired as president of the American Federation of Musicians and Herman D. Kenin took over, but the A. F. of M. members, particularly those who relied on a beat to eat, continued to prosper. It was a year in which more American jazzmen successfully toured overseas than ever before; that saw the jazz-and-poetry movement spread from San Francisco across the country to Greenwich Village in New York; the year a unique unit comprising 16 nationalities in its 18-man personnel astonished audiences on national TV shows as well as at Newport and Brussels. And it was the year that jazz finally and fully came into its own on television.

Just 12 months ago in these pages, we noted that "national TV still toyed cautiously with the sounds." Nothing could be less true of the year since, as jazz -- both modern and traditional -- filled video screens throughout the nation. It all started some three weeks before the beginning of last year when CBS devoted an hour-long show, The Sound of Jazz, to an unspectacular spectacular that tastefully served up the swinging of Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Coleman Hawkins, Gerry Mulligan, Jimmy Rushing, Jimmy Giuffre, The-lonious Monk and others. Then just two days before the first of the year, the first Timex all-star jazz show, emceed by Steve Allen, was seen on NBC. This was the first sponsored show of its kind; it went on the air at a prime evening hour, using time-tested talent like Louis Armstrong and the Dave Brubeck Quartet, and the audience rating was matched by the reviewers' raves. (The editors of Playboy are presenting special silver Jazz Medals to the Timex Company and their advertising agency, Peck Advertising Agency, Inc., because of their contribution to the jazz scene during the past year.) After these two one-shot star-studded parades had presented jazz on an elaborate entertainment basis, a unique effort to offer it on an educational level to millions of homes was undertaken when NBC, on March 26th, launched a 13-week series, The Subject Is Jazz, produced in cooperation with the education television center at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Bobby Troup's Stars of Jazz, for almost two years a local show in Los Angeles, was projected to the full ABC network; disc jockey Art Ford kicked off his own weekly show, using mostly Dixieland musicians, on New York's Channel 13 (WNTA) in May; and in Chicago, WBBM-TV presented Jazz in the Round with Ken Nordine and talent ranging from Duke Ellington and Mahalia Jackson to the Ramsey Lewis Trio.

The success of jazz on TV proved contagious. By late September the bug had bitten at least one radio network, CBS, which launched a five-nights-a-week series, Jazz Is My Beat, heard at a peak hour every evening with both traditional and modern instrumentalists and singers as guests. Meanwhile Mutual's popular Bandstand U.S.A., piloted by bandleader-producer Tommy Reynolds, moved into its third year.

If the sound of jazz was conveyed more frequently and successfully on television and radio in 1958, it was also transmitted more realistically, in the apartment and home, with the birth of (continued overleaf)Playboy All-Stars(continued from page 52) the stereo disc. It was a startling innovation when the first stereo jazz records hit the market: The Dukes of Dixieland on Audio-Fidelity was released in February and Juanita Hall Sings the Blues came out on Counterpoint in March. By late in the year, every major recording company had an impressive list of stereo LPs available.

For those who like their jazz in person, the summer and fall festival season was the biggest yet, ranging all the way from Lenox, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island to Monterey, California. The second session of Lenox' School of Jazz offered its students such unique teachers as John Lewis, Lee Konitz, Bob Brookmeyer and Jimmy Giuffre. The Fifth Newport Festival was the most riotously successful yet, playing to crowds totaling over 50,000 in four nights and pleasing almost everybody but the critics. Its most remarkable musical achievement was the presentation of the specially assembled Newport International Band. Directed by Marshall Brown (who, along with festival producer George Wein, scoured Europe on a jazz talent hunt), it offered the most startlingly effective evidence to date of jazz as an international language. Only a couple of weeks after their first meeting, such cats as Kurt Jaernberg, trombone (Gävle, Sweden), Jose Magalhaes, trumpet (Lisbon, Portugal), Gabor Szabo, guitar (refugee from Budapest, Hungary) and Ptaszyn Wroblewski, tenor sax (Kalisz, Poland) found that the kick of playing together overrode any barriers of language or differences in their backgrounds.

Several weeks before the arrival there of the International Band, Brussels got a chance to dig jazz when the Westinghouse Broadcasting Company sponsored an appearance of the Benny Goodman Band at the fair. It seems significant that after several weeks of showing the film South Pacific in the same hall to less than enthusiastic audiences, the crowds around the U.S. Pavilion began to pick up, in both size and enthusiasm, when Benny sounded his first A-plus. B. G.'s appearance in Brussels was the climax of a long European tour, one of many conducted by U.S. jazzmen during the year.

Dave Brubeck, partially sponsored by the U.S. State Department and the American National Theatre and Academy, traveled better than halfway around the world, playing 70 concerts from London to Baghdad, between February 8 and May 10. The itinerary included two weeks in jazz-starved Poland that were perhaps the most memorable of the whole trip. The entire tour, particularly the behind-the-Iron-Curtain portion, was a touching tribute to how much jazz means overseas as a symbol of freedom.

At home, despite the mild climate of confusion incurred by the start of the switchover to stereo, monaural LPs enjoyed incredibly high sales, many of them reaching six-figure totals. The most remarkable individual item was Benny Goodman Plays World Favorites in High Fidelity, sold through Westinghouse dealers at a special premium price of $1.29 and believed to be well past the quarter-million mark by year's end. There is so much phony publicity and ballyhoo surrounding record sales that no one really knows what the biggest sellers are, but a good guess at the 10 top-selling instrumental jazz LPs sold through the more usual record outlets would be Shelly Marine's My Fair Lady, held over from 1957 for a second highly successful annum; Jonah Jones' Swingin' on Broadway, marking the sudden leap to popularity of a swing-era trumpet player who for years had been virtually forgotten by the jazz fans; Count Basie's Basie, his first album for the fast-rising Roulette label; Erroll Garner's Concert by the Sea; Miles Davis' Relaxin' and Miles Ahead; André Previn and His Pals (actually the Shelly Manne trio turned around) in Pal Joey; Ahmad Jamal's But Not for Me, a surprise hit by a Chicago pianist on a Chicago label, Argo; Jonah Jones' Muted Jazz; and the Modern Jazz Quartet playing the score from a movie, No Sun in Venice (Sait-On-Jamais).

At year's end, Playboy presented its second volume of The Playboy Jazz All-Stars, produced through the cooperation of the entire recording industry, and featuring the winners of the second annual Jazz Poll in 22 different selections, on two 12" LPs, with 10 pages of liner notes, pictures and up-to-date discographies on the artists.

One aspect of the 1958 scene that we hope may be significant was the renewed interest in big bands. Despite the unhappy demise of the Gillespie orchestra at the beginning of the year, there were healthy signs in the retention of large personnels, and record sales to match, on the part of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Herb Pomeroy, Ted Heath, Johnny Richards and several others. Despite the death of Tommy Dorsey in 1956 and Jimmy in 1957, there were two successful posthumous Dorsey bands on the market, Jimmy's led by trumpeter Lee Castle and Tommy's by trombonist Warren Covington; the latter had a big hit in the pop field this past fall with Tea for Two Cha-Cha. Duke Ellington enjoyed a particularly impressive increase in activity and popularity, appearing at most of the jazz festivals and spending a fabulous October touring England with his band for the first time in 25 years.

Of the individual stars who made it big in 1958, one instrumentalist, one singer and one vocal group stand out. The instrumentalist is tenor sax man Sonny Rollins, who received rave comment from us here a year ago, and who has since become the most talked-about jazz soloist around. Dakota Staton has become as hot in the vocal field this past year as Rollins is among the horns--a brash, Dinah Washington-cum-Sarah Vaughan-derived belter, she is (among other things) the first Mohammedan singer to ever make it big in jazz. Her sudden rise in popularity is largely due to the spectacular sales of a single LP, The Late, Late Show on Capitol. And by October, an exciting sound that had previously existed only on records became a living reality, as Dave Lambert, Jon Hendricks and Annie Ross, interpreters of the vocalese style that translated whole big band arrangements and ad lib instrumental solos into lyrics (on the LPs Sing a Song of Basie and Sing Along with Basie), showed unmistakable signs of developing into one of the most important new vocal groups in years.

The jazz world lamented the loss of several of its number during the year: West Coast pianists Carl Perkins and Lorraine Geller, clarinetist Herbie Fields, veteran trumpeter Sterling Bose, 65-year-old blues-singing guitarist Big Bill Broonzy, and 84-year-old blues pioneer W. C. Handy. It was perhaps merciful that Handy died before he could see what a pitifully botched travesty Hollywood had made of the filmed version of his life as released a few weeks after his passing. This hopelessly distorted story, fortunately, did not represent the totality of the filmed jazz scene for the year. Miles Davis contributed the sound track for a French film and a Parisian jazz critic flew to New York to record the Jimmy Giuffre 3 for the sound track of another French production. Meanwhile, Hollywood again used a jazz background as an adjunct for a picture about narcotics, prostitution, murder, etc., in I Want to Live!, which employed a splendid musical score by Johnny Mandel and small combo work by Gerry Mulligan, Shelly Manne, et al.

If all this suggests that France digs jazz on the esthetic level more than the U.S., the point may be well taken. Certainly the Parisians played host to a whole colony of jazzmen throughout the year, as such stars as Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones and Zoot Sims were reunited there for special record dates, while Donald Byrd, J. J. Johnson, Kai Winding and dozens more played Gallic concert and nightclub gigs. Erroll (continued overleaf)Playboy All-Stars(continued from page 54) Garner, a particular favorite of the French, was honored early in the year with the Grand Prix du Disque.

• • •

Despite the new developments in recording techniques and overseas tours, Playboy's readers made it clear that as far as they are concerned, stereo discs do not a jazzman make, nor foreign safaris a band. Readers again proved their high fidelity in selecting their favorite jazz performers for the 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band. But if many of the same great stars won the handsome sterling silver Playboy Jazz Medals for the third year in succession, there were also a number of interesting changes in the ranking of popularity in many of the categories.

The voting for a leader for this 1959 dream aggregation again showed the strength of Stan the Man, as readers handed over the baton to Kenton for the third year in a row, despite the fact that he cut down considerably on his touring and spent very little time in the East. The Duke and Count, as expected, remained to place and show as they did a year ago.

Perhaps because he helped sell so many Timex watches on TV, old Satchmo regained the first-place chair in the trumpet section that he had yielded to Chet Baker in '58, and Chet settled for the second seat. Miles Davis, who placed eighth in '57 and fifth in '58, won third place this year and a chair in the four-man trumpet section. Shorty Rogers dropped out of the top four, a mere hornful of votes behind John Birks Gillespie.

The new stars in brass were again unable to roll those 'bones out of their fast-held spots: J. J. Johnson and Kai Winding, who were reunited for a tour of England and the Continent in the fall, held on to their win and place positions; Bobby Brookmeyer and Jack Teagarden again rounded out the four-man dream trombone section.

The alto sax section provided one of the big surprises of this year's poll. Though Paul Desmond again took first place with comparative ease, rhythm-and-blues man Earl Bostic, who placed 17th a year ago, nudged out Bud Shank for second place. Stan Getz won the first seat on tenor with no difficulty, but the tug of war between Coleman Hawkins and Charlie Ventura for the second chair was again a close one, with the Hawk taking it a second year in a row. Sonny Rollins, who has caused such a stir in jazz circles the past two years, jumped from 10th to fourth position. Gerry Mulligan again took the single baritone seat with no strain, receiving over half the total number of votes cast in the category.

Benny Goodman, quite active this year with big band forays to Brussels and Newport as well as his own TV spectacular, simply held on to his clarinet spot with the Playboy All-Stars. Trailing Benny by some distance were Jimmy Giuffre, who moved up from third to second place, and Buddy De-Franco, whose year-long California immobilization apparently cost him some votes (he ran second in both previous polls).

The balloting for piano honors showed Erroll Garner's growing popularity. Erroll, who received only half as many votes as Dave Brubeck in '57 and won out over Dave by a mere 13 votes last year, took his winning place at the keyboard more firmly this time, with Dave again second and André Previn, bolstered by his style-setting show-tune albums, moving up from fourth to third, changing places wtih George Shearing. Ahmad Jamal, who a year ago was no place to be seen, jumped into eighth position, just behind Count Basie.

Barney Kessel again made it a runaway six-stringed victory on guitar, followed by Eddie Condon, Les Paul, Johnny Smith and Herb Ellis. Ray Brown won his third consecutive silver Jazz Medal with a wider margin over second place Oscar Pettiford in the bass division than he has enjoyed heretofore; Leroy Vinnegar remained in third place, Norman Bates moved up from sixth to fourth and Red Mitchell from 11th to fifth. Shelly Manne again beat out an easy victory on the skins, followed by Gene Krupa, Cozy Cole who jumped up from 11th place to third position, Chico Hamilton, Buddy Rich and Max Roach.

At the Monterey Jazz Festival, comedian Mort Sahl nominated John Foster Dulles and his "Panic Button" for the Miscellaneous Instrument category of the Playboy Jazz Poll and one hip reader voted for Schroeder and his toy piano from the comic strip Peanuts, but the victory went to Lionel Hampton on vibes for a third consecutive year, followed again by Milt Jackson and Cal Tjader; Herbie Mann on flute moved up from seventh to fourth place and Candido, on bongos, who had not placed in the running a year ago, took fifth place.

No question about the favorite male and female vocalists readers wanted for their 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band--Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald held securely to those positions for a third year in a row. Johnny Mathis continued to climb in popularity in the male singer division: in '57 he was nominated, but didn't receive enough votes to place in the listing; in '58 he had become the hottest new singer on the scene and took fourth place; this year he nudged Nat "King" Cole out of second position. Joe Williams jumped in popularity, too, doubtless aided considerably by his smash Roulette LP, A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry, moving from eighth place to fourth. Sammy Davis, Jr. took a surprising drop from third to seventh place and Frank D'Rone, a hot young talent virtually unknown outside the Midwest, managed to amass enough votes to put him in 13th place, just before Perry Como. The female vocalists supplied an even more remarkable overnight success story as two warblers unknown a year ago wound up among the top half dozen: Dakota Staton took fourth place and Keely Smith sixth. June Christy and Chris Connor retained their place and show positions just behind Ella, and Julie London took the fifth.

The Dave Brubeck Quartet still proved to be the most popular instrumental combo in the land, followed by the Modern Jazz Quartet. The George Shearing Quintet replaced Louis Armstrong's All-Stars in third position, with Satchmo dropping to fourth, and the Dukes of Dixieland jumped from 11th to fifth place. The Four Freshmen walked off with group vocal honors again, followed by the Hi-Lo's, with the other singing groups well off the pace.

An added attraction in this year's poll is the inclusion of the All-Stars' own favorite jazz musicians of the year, on pages 52 and 53. Having had previous experience with this sort of thing when polling 100 jazzmen for the Encyclopedia Yearbook of Jazz, it was not surprising to find a considerable schism between the musicians' and the readers' choices in many categories, and a comparison of the winners in both divisions is most interesting. All the members of the 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band selected by the readers, and the All-Stars' All-Stars selected by the musicians themselves, will be awarded the sterling silver Playboy Jazz Medals and be featured in the magazine's third jazz album.

Leader

Stan Kenton ........ 6,137

Duke Ellington ............. 3,165

Count Basie ................ 2,690

Benny Goodman .............. 1,684

Ted Heath .................... 981

Nelson Riddle ................ 876

Pete Rugolo .................. 792

Shorty Rogers ................ 755

Les Elgart ................... 643

Ray Anthony .................. 492

Dizzy Gillespie .............. 447

Les Brown .................... 409

Maynard Ferguson ............. 328

Billy May .................... 293

Woody Herman ................. 272

Neal Hefti ................... 255

Johnny Richards .............. 250

(continued on page 70)Playboy All-Stars(continued from page 56)

Gil Evans .................... 219

Herb Pomeroy.................. 211

Trumpet

Louis Armstrong ..... 10,055

Chet Baker ................ 8,763

Miles Davis ............... 8,116

Dizzy Gillespie ........... 7,729

Shorty Rogers ................ 7,473

Bobby Hackett ................ 5,702

Maynard Ferguson ............. 5,190

Harry James .................. 3,627

Roy Eldridge ................. 2,661

Buck Clayton ................. 1,656

Conte Candoli ................ 1,636

Wild Bill Davison ............ 1,427

Charlie Shavers .............. 1,425

Charles Teagarden ............ 1,334

Art Farmer ................... 1,283

Bob Scobey ................... 1,185

Pete Candoli ................. 1,152

Ruby Braff ................... 1,101

Donald Byrd .................. 1,044

Cat Anderson ................. 1,031

Don Fagerquist ................. 709

Joe Newman ..................... 650

Don Elliott .................... 613

Kenny Dorham ................... 607

Buddy Childers ................. 576

Jonah Jones .................... 571

Clark Terry .................... 537

Sam Noto ....................... 533

Lee Morgan ..................... 474

Nat Adderley ................... 462

Thad Jones ..................... 453

Harry Edison ................... 451

Stu Williamson ................. 390

Conrad Gozzo ................... 311

Jack Sheldon ................... 305

Howard McGhee ................. 258

Nick Travis .................... 207

Dick Collins ................... 156

Trombone

J. J. Johnson...... 16,471

Kai Winding ............ 12,914

Bob Brookmeyer .......... 9,530

Jack Teagarden .......... 8,727

Frank Rosolino . ........... 3,593

Trummy Young ............... 3,022

Urbie Green ................ 2,713

Kid Ory .................... 2,699

Turk Murphy ................ 2,497

Milt Bernhart .............. 2,458

Carl Fontana ............... 2,143

Bill Harris ................ 1,909

Jimmy Cleveland ............ 1,816

Benny Green ................ 1,641

Wilbur De Paris ............ 1,463

Bobby Burgess .............. 1,036

Fred Assunto ................. 917

Vic Dickenson ................ 775

Abe Lincoln .................. 654

Benny Powell ................. 654

Bob Enevoldsen ............... 641

Al Gray ...................... 630

George Brunis ................ 604

Tommy Pederson ............... 523

Eddie Bert ................... 514

Britt Woodman ................ 511

Jimmy Knepper ................ 388

Herbie Harper ................ 315

Alto Sax

Paul Desmond ...... 10,359

Earl Bostic ............. 5,583

Bud Shank .................. 5,340

Johnny Hodges .............. 3,569

Lee Konitz ................. 2,967

Art Pepper ................. 2,402

Zoot Sims .................. 1,692

Sonny Stitt ................ 1,515

Cannonball Adderley ........ 1,493

Benny Carter ............... 1,160

Lennie Niehaus ............... 897

Willie Smith ................. 744

Charlie Mariano .............. 645

Al Belletto .................. 608

Gigi Gryce ................... 551

Herb Geller .................. 483

Phil Woods ................... 426

Jackie McLean ................ 364

Lou Donaldson ................ 345

Hal McKusick ................. 330

Ornette Coleman .............. 173

Tenor Sax

Stan Getz ......... 9,706

Coleman Hawkins ........ 3,702

Charlie Ventura ........... 3,477

Sonny Rollins ............. 2,065

Jimmy Giuffre ............. 2,048

Georgie Auld .............. 1,813

Lester Young .............. 1,697

Bud Freeman ............... 1,517

Dave Pell ................. 1,402

Bob Cooper ................ 1,365

Zoot Sims ................. 1,349

Paul Gonsalves ............ 1,239

Vido Musso ................ 1,132

Bill Perkins .............. 1,121

Al Cohn ................... 1,072

Illinois Jacquet .......... 1,060

Sam Taylor .................. 925

John Coltrane ............... 891

Flip Phillips ............... 782

Sonny Stitt ................. 562

Eddie Miller ................ 497

Ben Webster ................. 435

Jack Montrose ............... 408

Hank Mobley ................. 375

Yusef Lateef ................ 254

John Griffin ................ 202

Lucky Thompson .............. 171

George Coleman .............. 160

Baritone Sax

Gerry Mulligan .... 14,631

Bud Shank .................. 1,614

Jimmy Giuffre ................ 998

Harry Carney ................. 987

Al Cohn ...................... 913

Pepper Adams ................. 626

Tony Scott ................... 501

Frank Morelli ................ 348

Ernie Caceres ................ 339

Jack Washington .............. 273

Lars Gullin .................. 210

Cecil Payne .................. 203

Clarinet

Benny Goodman ..... 7,148

Jimmy Giuffre ............. 2,682

Buddy DeFranco ............ 2,521

Woody Herman .............. 1,670

Pete Fountain ............. 1,367

Buddy Collette ............ 1,339

Tony Scott ................ 1,266

Art Pepper .................. 603

Matty Matlock ............... 577

Edmond Hall ................. 464

Sam Most .................... 441

Jimmy Hamilton .............. 399

Pee Wee Russell ............. 324

Peanuts Hucko ............... 250

Sol Yaged ................... 232

Barney Bigard ............... 213

Piano

Erroll Garner ..... 5,141

Dave Brubeck .............. 4,022

André Previn .............. 1,965

George Shearing ........... 1,905

Oscar Peterson ............ 1,364

Duke Ellington .............. 833

Count Basie ................. 832

Ahmad Jamal ................. 832

Thelonious Monk ............. 690

Teddy Wilson ................ 517

Horace Silver ............... 413

Eddie Heywood ............... 402

John Lewis .................. 383

Hampton Hawes ............... 215

Billy Taylor ................ 206

Barbara Carroll ............. 162

Guitar

Barney Kessel ..... 5,711

Eddie Condon .............. 2,898

Les Paul .................. 1,697

Johnny Smith .............. 1,481

Herb Ellis ................ 1,366

Laurindo Almeida .......... 1,292

Mundell Lowe .............. 1,273

Sal Salvador .............. 1,025

George Van Eps .............. 810

Bo Diddley .................. 794

Jim Hall .................... 779

Tal Farlow .................. 603

Freddie Green ............... 532

Kenny Burrell ............... 471

Joe Puma .................... 248

George Barnes ............... 218

Oscar Moore ................. 217

Irving Ashby ................ 213

Billy Bauer ................. 159

Bass

Ray Brown ......... 3,383

Oscar Pettiford ........... 2,291

Leroy Vinnegar ............ 1,840

Norman Bates .............. 1,513

Red Mitchell .............. 1,226

Percy Heath ............... 1,139

Eddie Safranski ........... 1,058

Chubby Jackson ............ 1,042

Arvell Shaw ................. 967

Paul Chambers ............... 852

Milt Hinton ................. 829

Charlie Mingus .............. 781

Bob Haggart ................. 740

Slam Stewart ................ 520

Howard Rumsey ............... 487

Monk Montgomery ............. 425

Curtis Counce ............... 271

John Hawksworth ............. 256

Johnny Frigo ................ 243

Joe Benjamin ................ 226

Israel Crosby ............... 205

Gene Wright ................. 174

Carson Smith ................ 167

Squire Gersh ................ 157

Drums

Shelly Manne ...... 6,101

Gene Krupa ................ 2,772

Cozy Cole ................. 2,170

Chico Hamilton ............ 1,808

Buddy Rich ................ 1,575

Max Roach ................. 1,440

Joe Morello ............... 1,123

Louis Bellson ............... 882

Jo Jones .................... 805

Art Blakey .................. 748

Candido ..................... 251

Stan Levey .................. 237

Philly Joe Jones ............ 234

Barrett Deems ............... 205

Sonny Payne ................. 198

Ray Bauduc .................. 193

Sam Woodyard ................ 162

Miscellaneous Instrument

Lionel Hampton, vibes ..... 5,830

Milt Jackson, vibes ............... 2,341

Cal Tjader, vibes ................. 1,889

Herbie Mann, flute ................ 1,081

Candido, bongo .................... 1,018

Art Van Damme, accordion ............. 907

Don Elliott, vibes & mellophone .. 872

Terry Gibbs, vibes ................... 872

Bud Shank, flute ..................... 783

Shorty Rogers, Flügelhorn ............ 772

Red Norvo, vibes ..................... 644

Sidney Bechet, soprano sax ........... 615

Buddy Collette, flute ................ 560

Moe Koffman, flute ................... 445

Jimmy Smith, organ ................... 341

Fred Katz, cello ..................... 290

Bob Cooper, oboe ..................... 287

John Graas, French horn .............. 276

Tito Puente, timbales ................ 236

Frank Wess, flute .................... 219

Jean "Toots" Thielemans, harmonica .. 181

Sam Most, flute ...................... 170

Paul Horn, flute ..................... 153

Male Vocalist

Frank Sinatra ..........11,464

Johnny Mathis ................... 2,252

Nat "King" Cole.................. 1,233

Joe Williams ...................... 945

Mel Tormé ......................... 549

Harry Belafonte ................... 518

Sammy Davis, Jr.................... 503

Louis Armstrong ................... 450

Pat Boone ......................... 348

Al Hibbler ........................ 335

Billy Eckstine .................... 326

Steve Lawrence .................... 281

Frank D'Rone ...................... 276

Perry Como ........................ 269

Chet Baker ........................ 257

Jimmy Rushing ..................... 254

Frankie Laine ..................... 246

Tony Bennett ...................... 201

Fats Domino ....................... 201

Bing Crosby ....................... 156

Female Vocalist

Ella Fitzgerald ......... 5,721

June Christy .................... 2,283

Chris Connor .................... 1,894

Dakota Staton ................... 1,808

Julie London .................... 1,338

Keely Smith ..................... 1,311

Eydie Gormé ....................... 910

Peggy Lee ......................... 849

Sarah Vaughan ..................... 811

Doris Day ......................... 680

Anita O'Day ....................... 673

Pat Suzuki ........................ 417

Billie Holiday .................... 275

Patti Page ........................ 266

Mahalia Jackson ................... 259

Pearl Bailey ...................... 253

Jeri Southern ..................... 249

Carmen McRae ...................... 234

Lena Horne ........................ 223

Jaye P. Morgan..................... 210

Instrumental Combo

Dave Brubeck Quartet ..... 4,066

Modern Jazz Quartet............... 2,349

George Shearing Quintet........... 1,946

Louis Armstrong All-Stars......... 1,367

Dukes of Dixieland................ 1,151

Shelly Manne and His Men............ 930

Erroll Garner Trio.................. 901

Ahmad Jamal Trio.................... 822

Gerry Mulligan Quartet.............. 743

Chico Hamilton Quintet.............. 719

Miles Davis Sextet.................. 605

Australian Jazz Quintet............. 481

Oscar Peterson Trio................. 450

Shorty Rogers' Giants............... 397

Art Van Damme Quintet............... 382

Cal Tjader Quartet.................. 343

Gene Krupa Quartet.................. 309

Jimmy Giuffre Trio.................. 307

Lighthouse All-Stars ............... 281

J. J. Johnson Quintet............... 270

Kai Winding Septet.................. 264

Ramsey Lewis Trio................... 246

Bob Scobey's Frisco Band............ 246

Chet Baker Quintet.................. 229

Jazz Messengers .................... 224

Mastersounds ....................... 197

Jonah Jones Quartet................. 172

Stan Getz Quintet................... 171

Vocal Group

Four Freshmen .............. 7,278

Hi-Lo's ............................ 4,841

Mary Kaye Trio...................... 1,293

Platters ........................... 1,186

Mills Brothers ..................... 1,141

Jackie Cain & Roy Kral.......... 1,001

Four Lads ............................ 908

McGuire Sisters ...................... 795

Dave Lambert Singers.................. 543

Axidentals ........................... 506

The Weavers .......................... 377

King Sisters ......................... 349

Al Belletto Sextet.................... 195

Kingston Trio ........................ 182

Blue Stars ........................... 180

Andrews Sisters ...................... 167

Moonglows ............................ 159

Gerry Mulligan, baritone sax

Stan Kenton, leader

Chet Baker, second trumpet

Louis Armstrong, first trumpet

Dizzy Gillespie, fourth trumpet

Dave Brubeck Quartet, instrumental combo

Miles Davis, third trumpet

Four Freshmen, vocal group

Frank Sinatra, male vocalist

Jack Teagarden, fourth trombone

Ella Fitzgerald, female vocalist

Bob Brookmeyer, third trombone

J. J. Johnson, first trombone

Kai Winding, second trombone

Paul Desmond, first alto sax

Earl Bostic, second alto sax

Stan Getz, first tenor sax

Coleman Hawkins, second tenor sax

Benny Goodman, clarinet

Lionel Hampton, vibes

Barney Kessel, guitar

Shelly Manne, drums

Erroll Garner, piano

Ray Brown, bass