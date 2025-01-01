The 1959 Playboy All-Stars
February, 1959
Industrials boomed. Utilities surged upward in an unbroken line. Rails were bullish. And jazz was at an all-time high.
That's the way it was as the year ended. The aura of prosperity around the country in general, as reflected by the stock market in particular, had its perfect musical counterpart in jazz. As the Dow Jones averages rose, the Jonah Jones sales reports mounted in a parallel line.
The third annual Playboy Jazz Poll, the only plebiscite of its kind in which the votes run into the tens of thousands, again reflected the hectic and heady atmosphere in which jazz moved ahead -- and the sounds were given a new dimension with stereophonic hi-fi that was promising to develop into the biggest revolution in audio reproduction since the birth of the LP.
It was a year of political activity in music: James C. Petrillo weepingly retired as president of the American Federation of Musicians and Herman D. Kenin took over, but the A. F. of M. members, particularly those who relied on a beat to eat, continued to prosper. It was a year in which more American jazzmen successfully toured overseas than ever before; that saw the jazz-and-poetry movement spread from San Francisco across the country to Greenwich Village in New York; the year a unique unit comprising 16 nationalities in its 18-man personnel astonished audiences on national TV shows as well as at Newport and Brussels. And it was the year that jazz finally and fully came into its own on television.
Just 12 months ago in these pages, we noted that "national TV still toyed cautiously with the sounds." Nothing could be less true of the year since, as jazz -- both modern and traditional -- filled video screens throughout the nation. It all started some three weeks before the beginning of last year when CBS devoted an hour-long show, The Sound of Jazz, to an unspectacular spectacular that tastefully served up the swinging of Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Coleman Hawkins, Gerry Mulligan, Jimmy Rushing, Jimmy Giuffre, The-lonious Monk and others. Then just two days before the first of the year, the first Timex all-star jazz show, emceed by Steve Allen, was seen on NBC. This was the first sponsored show of its kind; it went on the air at a prime evening hour, using time-tested talent like Louis Armstrong and the Dave Brubeck Quartet, and the audience rating was matched by the reviewers' raves. (The editors of Playboy are presenting special silver Jazz Medals to the Timex Company and their advertising agency, Peck Advertising Agency, Inc., because of their contribution to the jazz scene during the past year.) After these two one-shot star-studded parades had presented jazz on an elaborate entertainment basis, a unique effort to offer it on an educational level to millions of homes was undertaken when NBC, on March 26th, launched a 13-week series, The Subject Is Jazz, produced in cooperation with the education television center at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Bobby Troup's Stars of Jazz, for almost two years a local show in Los Angeles, was projected to the full ABC network; disc jockey Art Ford kicked off his own weekly show, using mostly Dixieland musicians, on New York's Channel 13 (WNTA) in May; and in Chicago, WBBM-TV presented Jazz in the Round with Ken Nordine and talent ranging from Duke Ellington and Mahalia Jackson to the Ramsey Lewis Trio.
The success of jazz on TV proved contagious. By late September the bug had bitten at least one radio network, CBS, which launched a five-nights-a-week series, Jazz Is My Beat, heard at a peak hour every evening with both traditional and modern instrumentalists and singers as guests. Meanwhile Mutual's popular Bandstand U.S.A., piloted by bandleader-producer Tommy Reynolds, moved into its third year.
If the sound of jazz was conveyed more frequently and successfully on television and radio in 1958, it was also transmitted more realistically, in the apartment and home, with the birth of (continued overleaf)Playboy All-Stars(continued from page 52) the stereo disc. It was a startling innovation when the first stereo jazz records hit the market: The Dukes of Dixieland on Audio-Fidelity was released in February and Juanita Hall Sings the Blues came out on Counterpoint in March. By late in the year, every major recording company had an impressive list of stereo LPs available.
For those who like their jazz in person, the summer and fall festival season was the biggest yet, ranging all the way from Lenox, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island to Monterey, California. The second session of Lenox' School of Jazz offered its students such unique teachers as John Lewis, Lee Konitz, Bob Brookmeyer and Jimmy Giuffre. The Fifth Newport Festival was the most riotously successful yet, playing to crowds totaling over 50,000 in four nights and pleasing almost everybody but the critics. Its most remarkable musical achievement was the presentation of the specially assembled Newport International Band. Directed by Marshall Brown (who, along with festival producer George Wein, scoured Europe on a jazz talent hunt), it offered the most startlingly effective evidence to date of jazz as an international language. Only a couple of weeks after their first meeting, such cats as Kurt Jaernberg, trombone (Gävle, Sweden), Jose Magalhaes, trumpet (Lisbon, Portugal), Gabor Szabo, guitar (refugee from Budapest, Hungary) and Ptaszyn Wroblewski, tenor sax (Kalisz, Poland) found that the kick of playing together overrode any barriers of language or differences in their backgrounds.
Several weeks before the arrival there of the International Band, Brussels got a chance to dig jazz when the Westinghouse Broadcasting Company sponsored an appearance of the Benny Goodman Band at the fair. It seems significant that after several weeks of showing the film South Pacific in the same hall to less than enthusiastic audiences, the crowds around the U.S. Pavilion began to pick up, in both size and enthusiasm, when Benny sounded his first A-plus. B. G.'s appearance in Brussels was the climax of a long European tour, one of many conducted by U.S. jazzmen during the year.
Dave Brubeck, partially sponsored by the U.S. State Department and the American National Theatre and Academy, traveled better than halfway around the world, playing 70 concerts from London to Baghdad, between February 8 and May 10. The itinerary included two weeks in jazz-starved Poland that were perhaps the most memorable of the whole trip. The entire tour, particularly the behind-the-Iron-Curtain portion, was a touching tribute to how much jazz means overseas as a symbol of freedom.
At home, despite the mild climate of confusion incurred by the start of the switchover to stereo, monaural LPs enjoyed incredibly high sales, many of them reaching six-figure totals. The most remarkable individual item was Benny Goodman Plays World Favorites in High Fidelity, sold through Westinghouse dealers at a special premium price of $1.29 and believed to be well past the quarter-million mark by year's end. There is so much phony publicity and ballyhoo surrounding record sales that no one really knows what the biggest sellers are, but a good guess at the 10 top-selling instrumental jazz LPs sold through the more usual record outlets would be Shelly Marine's My Fair Lady, held over from 1957 for a second highly successful annum; Jonah Jones' Swingin' on Broadway, marking the sudden leap to popularity of a swing-era trumpet player who for years had been virtually forgotten by the jazz fans; Count Basie's Basie, his first album for the fast-rising Roulette label; Erroll Garner's Concert by the Sea; Miles Davis' Relaxin' and Miles Ahead; André Previn and His Pals (actually the Shelly Manne trio turned around) in Pal Joey; Ahmad Jamal's But Not for Me, a surprise hit by a Chicago pianist on a Chicago label, Argo; Jonah Jones' Muted Jazz; and the Modern Jazz Quartet playing the score from a movie, No Sun in Venice (Sait-On-Jamais).
At year's end, Playboy presented its second volume of The Playboy Jazz All-Stars, produced through the cooperation of the entire recording industry, and featuring the winners of the second annual Jazz Poll in 22 different selections, on two 12" LPs, with 10 pages of liner notes, pictures and up-to-date discographies on the artists.
One aspect of the 1958 scene that we hope may be significant was the renewed interest in big bands. Despite the unhappy demise of the Gillespie orchestra at the beginning of the year, there were healthy signs in the retention of large personnels, and record sales to match, on the part of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Herb Pomeroy, Ted Heath, Johnny Richards and several others. Despite the death of Tommy Dorsey in 1956 and Jimmy in 1957, there were two successful posthumous Dorsey bands on the market, Jimmy's led by trumpeter Lee Castle and Tommy's by trombonist Warren Covington; the latter had a big hit in the pop field this past fall with Tea for Two Cha-Cha. Duke Ellington enjoyed a particularly impressive increase in activity and popularity, appearing at most of the jazz festivals and spending a fabulous October touring England with his band for the first time in 25 years.
Of the individual stars who made it big in 1958, one instrumentalist, one singer and one vocal group stand out. The instrumentalist is tenor sax man Sonny Rollins, who received rave comment from us here a year ago, and who has since become the most talked-about jazz soloist around. Dakota Staton has become as hot in the vocal field this past year as Rollins is among the horns--a brash, Dinah Washington-cum-Sarah Vaughan-derived belter, she is (among other things) the first Mohammedan singer to ever make it big in jazz. Her sudden rise in popularity is largely due to the spectacular sales of a single LP, The Late, Late Show on Capitol. And by October, an exciting sound that had previously existed only on records became a living reality, as Dave Lambert, Jon Hendricks and Annie Ross, interpreters of the vocalese style that translated whole big band arrangements and ad lib instrumental solos into lyrics (on the LPs Sing a Song of Basie and Sing Along with Basie), showed unmistakable signs of developing into one of the most important new vocal groups in years.
The jazz world lamented the loss of several of its number during the year: West Coast pianists Carl Perkins and Lorraine Geller, clarinetist Herbie Fields, veteran trumpeter Sterling Bose, 65-year-old blues-singing guitarist Big Bill Broonzy, and 84-year-old blues pioneer W. C. Handy. It was perhaps merciful that Handy died before he could see what a pitifully botched travesty Hollywood had made of the filmed version of his life as released a few weeks after his passing. This hopelessly distorted story, fortunately, did not represent the totality of the filmed jazz scene for the year. Miles Davis contributed the sound track for a French film and a Parisian jazz critic flew to New York to record the Jimmy Giuffre 3 for the sound track of another French production. Meanwhile, Hollywood again used a jazz background as an adjunct for a picture about narcotics, prostitution, murder, etc., in I Want to Live!, which employed a splendid musical score by Johnny Mandel and small combo work by Gerry Mulligan, Shelly Manne, et al.
(continued overleaf)Playboy All-Stars(continued from page 54) Garner, a particular favorite of the French, was honored early in the year with the Grand Prix du Disque.
• • •
Despite the new developments in recording techniques and overseas tours, Playboy's readers made it clear that as far as they are concerned, stereo discs do not a jazzman make, nor foreign safaris a band. Readers again proved their high fidelity in selecting their favorite jazz performers for the 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band. But if many of the same great stars won the handsome sterling silver Playboy Jazz Medals for the third year in succession, there were also a number of interesting changes in the ranking of popularity in many of the categories.
The voting for a leader for this 1959 dream aggregation again showed the strength of Stan the Man, as readers handed over the baton to Kenton for the third year in a row, despite the fact that he cut down considerably on his touring and spent very little time in the East. The Duke and Count, as expected, remained to place and show as they did a year ago.
Perhaps because he helped sell so many Timex watches on TV, old Satchmo regained the first-place chair in the trumpet section that he had yielded to Chet Baker in '58, and Chet settled for the second seat. Miles Davis, who placed eighth in '57 and fifth in '58, won third place this year and a chair in the four-man trumpet section. Shorty Rogers dropped out of the top four, a mere hornful of votes behind John Birks Gillespie.
The new stars in brass were again unable to roll those 'bones out of their fast-held spots: J. J. Johnson and Kai Winding, who were reunited for a tour of England and the Continent in the fall, held on to their win and place positions; Bobby Brookmeyer and Jack Teagarden again rounded out the four-man dream trombone section.
The alto sax section provided one of the big surprises of this year's poll. Though Paul Desmond again took first place with comparative ease, rhythm-and-blues man Earl Bostic, who placed 17th a year ago, nudged out Bud Shank for second place. Stan Getz won the first seat on tenor with no difficulty, but the tug of war between Coleman Hawkins and Charlie Ventura for the second chair was again a close one, with the Hawk taking it a second year in a row. Sonny Rollins, who has caused such a stir in jazz circles the past two years, jumped from 10th to fourth position. Gerry Mulligan again took the single baritone seat with no strain, receiving over half the total number of votes cast in the category.
Benny Goodman, quite active this year with big band forays to Brussels and Newport as well as his own TV spectacular, simply held on to his clarinet spot with the Playboy All-Stars. Trailing Benny by some distance were Jimmy Giuffre, who moved up from third to second place, and Buddy De-Franco, whose year-long California immobilization apparently cost him some votes (he ran second in both previous polls).
The balloting for piano honors showed Erroll Garner's growing popularity. Erroll, who received only half as many votes as Dave Brubeck in '57 and won out over Dave by a mere 13 votes last year, took his winning place at the keyboard more firmly this time, with Dave again second and André Previn, bolstered by his style-setting show-tune albums, moving up from fourth to third, changing places wtih George Shearing. Ahmad Jamal, who a year ago was no place to be seen, jumped into eighth position, just behind Count Basie.
Barney Kessel again made it a runaway six-stringed victory on guitar, followed by Eddie Condon, Les Paul, Johnny Smith and Herb Ellis. Ray Brown won his third consecutive silver Jazz Medal with a wider margin over second place Oscar Pettiford in the bass division than he has enjoyed heretofore; Leroy Vinnegar remained in third place, Norman Bates moved up from sixth to fourth and Red Mitchell from 11th to fifth. Shelly Manne again beat out an easy victory on the skins, followed by Gene Krupa, Cozy Cole who jumped up from 11th place to third position, Chico Hamilton, Buddy Rich and Max Roach.
At the Monterey Jazz Festival, comedian Mort Sahl nominated John Foster Dulles and his "Panic Button" for the Miscellaneous Instrument category of the Playboy Jazz Poll and one hip reader voted for Schroeder and his toy piano from the comic strip Peanuts, but the victory went to Lionel Hampton on vibes for a third consecutive year, followed again by Milt Jackson and Cal Tjader; Herbie Mann on flute moved up from seventh to fourth place and Candido, on bongos, who had not placed in the running a year ago, took fifth place.
No question about the favorite male and female vocalists readers wanted for their 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band--Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald held securely to those positions for a third year in a row. Johnny Mathis continued to climb in popularity in the male singer division: in '57 he was nominated, but didn't receive enough votes to place in the listing; in '58 he had become the hottest new singer on the scene and took fourth place; this year he nudged Nat "King" Cole out of second position. Joe Williams jumped in popularity, too, doubtless aided considerably by his smash Roulette LP, A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry, moving from eighth place to fourth. Sammy Davis, Jr. took a surprising drop from third to seventh place and Frank D'Rone, a hot young talent virtually unknown outside the Midwest, managed to amass enough votes to put him in 13th place, just before Perry Como. The female vocalists supplied an even more remarkable overnight success story as two warblers unknown a year ago wound up among the top half dozen: Dakota Staton took fourth place and Keely Smith sixth. June Christy and Chris Connor retained their place and show positions just behind Ella, and Julie London took the fifth.
The Dave Brubeck Quartet still proved to be the most popular instrumental combo in the land, followed by the Modern Jazz Quartet. The George Shearing Quintet replaced Louis Armstrong's All-Stars in third position, with Satchmo dropping to fourth, and the Dukes of Dixieland jumped from 11th to fifth place. The Four Freshmen walked off with group vocal honors again, followed by the Hi-Lo's, with the other singing groups well off the pace.
An added attraction in this year's poll is the inclusion of the All-Stars' own favorite jazz musicians of the year, on pages 52 and 53. Having had previous experience with this sort of thing when polling 100 jazzmen for the Encyclopedia Yearbook of Jazz, it was not surprising to find a considerable schism between the musicians' and the readers' choices in many categories, and a comparison of the winners in both divisions is most interesting. All the members of the 1959 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band selected by the readers, and the All-Stars' All-Stars selected by the musicians themselves, will be awarded the sterling silver Playboy Jazz Medals and be featured in the magazine's third jazz album.
Leader
Stan Kenton ........ 6,137
Duke Ellington ............. 3,165
Count Basie ................ 2,690
Benny Goodman .............. 1,684
Ted Heath .................... 981
Nelson Riddle ................ 876
Pete Rugolo .................. 792
Shorty Rogers ................ 755
Les Elgart ................... 643
Ray Anthony .................. 492
Dizzy Gillespie .............. 447
Les Brown .................... 409
Maynard Ferguson ............. 328
Billy May .................... 293
Woody Herman ................. 272
Neal Hefti ................... 255
Johnny Richards .............. 250
Gil Evans .................... 219
Herb Pomeroy.................. 211
Trumpet
Louis Armstrong ..... 10,055
Chet Baker ................ 8,763
Miles Davis ............... 8,116
Dizzy Gillespie ........... 7,729
Shorty Rogers ................ 7,473
Bobby Hackett ................ 5,702
Maynard Ferguson ............. 5,190
Harry James .................. 3,627
Roy Eldridge ................. 2,661
Buck Clayton ................. 1,656
Conte Candoli ................ 1,636
Wild Bill Davison ............ 1,427
Charlie Shavers .............. 1,425
Charles Teagarden ............ 1,334
Art Farmer ................... 1,283
Bob Scobey ................... 1,185
Pete Candoli ................. 1,152
Ruby Braff ................... 1,101
Donald Byrd .................. 1,044
Cat Anderson ................. 1,031
Don Fagerquist ................. 709
Joe Newman ..................... 650
Don Elliott .................... 613
Kenny Dorham ................... 607
Buddy Childers ................. 576
Jonah Jones .................... 571
Clark Terry .................... 537
Sam Noto ....................... 533
Lee Morgan ..................... 474
Nat Adderley ................... 462
Thad Jones ..................... 453
Harry Edison ................... 451
Stu Williamson ................. 390
Conrad Gozzo ................... 311
Jack Sheldon ................... 305
Howard McGhee ................. 258
Nick Travis .................... 207
Dick Collins ................... 156
Trombone
J. J. Johnson...... 16,471
Kai Winding ............ 12,914
Bob Brookmeyer .......... 9,530
Jack Teagarden .......... 8,727
Frank Rosolino . ........... 3,593
Trummy Young ............... 3,022
Urbie Green ................ 2,713
Kid Ory .................... 2,699
Turk Murphy ................ 2,497
Milt Bernhart .............. 2,458
Carl Fontana ............... 2,143
Bill Harris ................ 1,909
Jimmy Cleveland ............ 1,816
Benny Green ................ 1,641
Wilbur De Paris ............ 1,463
Bobby Burgess .............. 1,036
Fred Assunto ................. 917
Vic Dickenson ................ 775
Abe Lincoln .................. 654
Benny Powell ................. 654
Bob Enevoldsen ............... 641
Al Gray ...................... 630
George Brunis ................ 604
Tommy Pederson ............... 523
Eddie Bert ................... 514
Britt Woodman ................ 511
Jimmy Knepper ................ 388
Herbie Harper ................ 315
Alto Sax
Paul Desmond ...... 10,359
Earl Bostic ............. 5,583
Bud Shank .................. 5,340
Johnny Hodges .............. 3,569
Lee Konitz ................. 2,967
Art Pepper ................. 2,402
Zoot Sims .................. 1,692
Sonny Stitt ................ 1,515
Cannonball Adderley ........ 1,493
Benny Carter ............... 1,160
Lennie Niehaus ............... 897
Willie Smith ................. 744
Charlie Mariano .............. 645
Al Belletto .................. 608
Gigi Gryce ................... 551
Herb Geller .................. 483
Phil Woods ................... 426
Jackie McLean ................ 364
Lou Donaldson ................ 345
Hal McKusick ................. 330
Ornette Coleman .............. 173
Tenor Sax
Stan Getz ......... 9,706
Coleman Hawkins ........ 3,702
Charlie Ventura ........... 3,477
Sonny Rollins ............. 2,065
Jimmy Giuffre ............. 2,048
Georgie Auld .............. 1,813
Lester Young .............. 1,697
Bud Freeman ............... 1,517
Dave Pell ................. 1,402
Bob Cooper ................ 1,365
Zoot Sims ................. 1,349
Paul Gonsalves ............ 1,239
Vido Musso ................ 1,132
Bill Perkins .............. 1,121
Al Cohn ................... 1,072
Illinois Jacquet .......... 1,060
Sam Taylor .................. 925
John Coltrane ............... 891
Flip Phillips ............... 782
Sonny Stitt ................. 562
Eddie Miller ................ 497
Ben Webster ................. 435
Jack Montrose ............... 408
Hank Mobley ................. 375
Yusef Lateef ................ 254
John Griffin ................ 202
Lucky Thompson .............. 171
George Coleman .............. 160
Baritone Sax
Gerry Mulligan .... 14,631
Bud Shank .................. 1,614
Jimmy Giuffre ................ 998
Harry Carney ................. 987
Al Cohn ...................... 913
Pepper Adams ................. 626
Tony Scott ................... 501
Frank Morelli ................ 348
Ernie Caceres ................ 339
Jack Washington .............. 273
Lars Gullin .................. 210
Cecil Payne .................. 203
Clarinet
Benny Goodman ..... 7,148
Jimmy Giuffre ............. 2,682
Buddy DeFranco ............ 2,521
Woody Herman .............. 1,670
Pete Fountain ............. 1,367
Buddy Collette ............ 1,339
Tony Scott ................ 1,266
Art Pepper .................. 603
Matty Matlock ............... 577
Edmond Hall ................. 464
Sam Most .................... 441
Jimmy Hamilton .............. 399
Pee Wee Russell ............. 324
Peanuts Hucko ............... 250
Sol Yaged ................... 232
Barney Bigard ............... 213
Piano
Erroll Garner ..... 5,141
Dave Brubeck .............. 4,022
André Previn .............. 1,965
George Shearing ........... 1,905
Oscar Peterson ............ 1,364
Duke Ellington .............. 833
Count Basie ................. 832
Ahmad Jamal ................. 832
Thelonious Monk ............. 690
Teddy Wilson ................ 517
Horace Silver ............... 413
Eddie Heywood ............... 402
John Lewis .................. 383
Hampton Hawes ............... 215
Billy Taylor ................ 206
Barbara Carroll ............. 162
Guitar
Barney Kessel ..... 5,711
Eddie Condon .............. 2,898
Les Paul .................. 1,697
Johnny Smith .............. 1,481
Herb Ellis ................ 1,366
Laurindo Almeida .......... 1,292
Mundell Lowe .............. 1,273
Sal Salvador .............. 1,025
George Van Eps .............. 810
Bo Diddley .................. 794
Jim Hall .................... 779
Tal Farlow .................. 603
Freddie Green ............... 532
Kenny Burrell ............... 471
Joe Puma .................... 248
George Barnes ............... 218
Oscar Moore ................. 217
Irving Ashby ................ 213
Billy Bauer ................. 159
Bass
Ray Brown ......... 3,383
Oscar Pettiford ........... 2,291
Leroy Vinnegar ............ 1,840
Norman Bates .............. 1,513
Red Mitchell .............. 1,226
Percy Heath ............... 1,139
Eddie Safranski ........... 1,058
Chubby Jackson ............ 1,042
Arvell Shaw ................. 967
Paul Chambers ............... 852
Milt Hinton ................. 829
Charlie Mingus .............. 781
Bob Haggart ................. 740
Slam Stewart ................ 520
Howard Rumsey ............... 487
Monk Montgomery ............. 425
Curtis Counce ............... 271
John Hawksworth ............. 256
Johnny Frigo ................ 243
Joe Benjamin ................ 226
Israel Crosby ............... 205
Gene Wright ................. 174
Carson Smith ................ 167
Squire Gersh ................ 157
Drums
Shelly Manne ...... 6,101
Gene Krupa ................ 2,772
Cozy Cole ................. 2,170
Chico Hamilton ............ 1,808
Buddy Rich ................ 1,575
Max Roach ................. 1,440
Joe Morello ............... 1,123
Louis Bellson ............... 882
Jo Jones .................... 805
Art Blakey .................. 748
Candido ..................... 251
Stan Levey .................. 237
Philly Joe Jones ............ 234
Barrett Deems ............... 205
Sonny Payne ................. 198
Ray Bauduc .................. 193
Sam Woodyard ................ 162
Miscellaneous Instrument
Lionel Hampton, vibes ..... 5,830
Milt Jackson, vibes ............... 2,341
Cal Tjader, vibes ................. 1,889
Herbie Mann, flute ................ 1,081
Candido, bongo .................... 1,018
Art Van Damme, accordion ............. 907
Don Elliott, vibes & mellophone .. 872
Terry Gibbs, vibes ................... 872
Bud Shank, flute ..................... 783
Shorty Rogers, Flügelhorn ............ 772
Red Norvo, vibes ..................... 644
Sidney Bechet, soprano sax ........... 615
Buddy Collette, flute ................ 560
Moe Koffman, flute ................... 445
Jimmy Smith, organ ................... 341
Fred Katz, cello ..................... 290
Bob Cooper, oboe ..................... 287
John Graas, French horn .............. 276
Tito Puente, timbales ................ 236
Frank Wess, flute .................... 219
Jean "Toots" Thielemans, harmonica .. 181
Sam Most, flute ...................... 170
Paul Horn, flute ..................... 153
Male Vocalist
Frank Sinatra ..........11,464
Johnny Mathis ................... 2,252
Nat "King" Cole.................. 1,233
Joe Williams ...................... 945
Mel Tormé ......................... 549
Harry Belafonte ................... 518
Sammy Davis, Jr.................... 503
Louis Armstrong ................... 450
Pat Boone ......................... 348
Al Hibbler ........................ 335
Billy Eckstine .................... 326
Steve Lawrence .................... 281
Frank D'Rone ...................... 276
Perry Como ........................ 269
Chet Baker ........................ 257
Jimmy Rushing ..................... 254
Frankie Laine ..................... 246
Tony Bennett ...................... 201
Fats Domino ....................... 201
Bing Crosby ....................... 156
Female Vocalist
Ella Fitzgerald ......... 5,721
June Christy .................... 2,283
Chris Connor .................... 1,894
Dakota Staton ................... 1,808
Julie London .................... 1,338
Keely Smith ..................... 1,311
Eydie Gormé ....................... 910
Peggy Lee ......................... 849
Sarah Vaughan ..................... 811
Doris Day ......................... 680
Anita O'Day ....................... 673
Pat Suzuki ........................ 417
Billie Holiday .................... 275
Patti Page ........................ 266
Mahalia Jackson ................... 259
Pearl Bailey ...................... 253
Jeri Southern ..................... 249
Carmen McRae ...................... 234
Lena Horne ........................ 223
Jaye P. Morgan..................... 210
Instrumental Combo
Dave Brubeck Quartet ..... 4,066
Modern Jazz Quartet............... 2,349
George Shearing Quintet........... 1,946
Louis Armstrong All-Stars......... 1,367
Dukes of Dixieland................ 1,151
Shelly Manne and His Men............ 930
Erroll Garner Trio.................. 901
Ahmad Jamal Trio.................... 822
Gerry Mulligan Quartet.............. 743
Chico Hamilton Quintet.............. 719
Miles Davis Sextet.................. 605
Australian Jazz Quintet............. 481
Oscar Peterson Trio................. 450
Shorty Rogers' Giants............... 397
Art Van Damme Quintet............... 382
Cal Tjader Quartet.................. 343
Gene Krupa Quartet.................. 309
Jimmy Giuffre Trio.................. 307
Lighthouse All-Stars ............... 281
J. J. Johnson Quintet............... 270
Kai Winding Septet.................. 264
Ramsey Lewis Trio................... 246
Bob Scobey's Frisco Band............ 246
Chet Baker Quintet.................. 229
Jazz Messengers .................... 224
Mastersounds ....................... 197
Jonah Jones Quartet................. 172
Stan Getz Quintet................... 171
Vocal Group
Four Freshmen .............. 7,278
Hi-Lo's ............................ 4,841
Mary Kaye Trio...................... 1,293
Platters ........................... 1,186
Mills Brothers ..................... 1,141
Jackie Cain & Roy Kral.......... 1,001
Four Lads ............................ 908
McGuire Sisters ...................... 795
Dave Lambert Singers.................. 543
Axidentals ........................... 506
The Weavers .......................... 377
King Sisters ......................... 349
Al Belletto Sextet.................... 195
Kingston Trio ........................ 182
Blue Stars ........................... 180
Andrews Sisters ...................... 167
Moonglows ............................ 159
Gerry Mulligan, baritone sax
Stan Kenton, leader
Chet Baker, second trumpet
Louis Armstrong, first trumpet
Dizzy Gillespie, fourth trumpet
Dave Brubeck Quartet, instrumental combo
Miles Davis, third trumpet
Four Freshmen, vocal group
Frank Sinatra, male vocalist
Jack Teagarden, fourth trombone
Ella Fitzgerald, female vocalist
Bob Brookmeyer, third trombone
J. J. Johnson, first trombone
Kai Winding, second trombone
Paul Desmond, first alto sax
Earl Bostic, second alto sax
Stan Getz, first tenor sax
Coleman Hawkins, second tenor sax
Benny Goodman, clarinet
Lionel Hampton, vibes
Barney Kessel, guitar
Shelly Manne, drums
Erroll Garner, piano
Ray Brown, bass
