Audrey Daston, Miss March, 1959

People who live in the glass houses of Manhattan, and other similarly centralized urban areas, are almost literally a stone's throw from anything that interests them. Not so in the far West. The spaces there are still wide-open, and people who inhabit places like Los Angeles (the spreadest-out city in the whole U. S. of A.) find that an automotive bauble like a Mercedes Benz is as much a necessity as a luxury. Take, as an exuberant example, Audrey Daston, a lovely Los Angel who maintains that her sports car has become a veritable way of life. To prove her point, she let us follow her one afternoon as she lunched at an out-of-doors restaurant and drove to Don Loper's in Hollywood, where she bought a bathing suit and a new dress; then we tagged along up the turnpike until she found a cozy cove on the coast, and photographed her for posterity as she changed into her swim suit for a private splash. The vast expanse of California countryside has led to a kind of drive-in living: as you barrel down the boulevards you can find roadside retreats catering to most every need--marketing, movies, banking, everything. But, though you drive until you cover the entire state, searching diligently as you go, we venture to suggest that you'll find no sports car companion half so engaging as our March Playmate, Miss Audrey Daston.

Stashing her bathing booty, our bathing beauty leaves Loper's for a spin to the seashore. While motoring in a Mercedes means movement à la mode, few men could find fault with any automobile that included admirable Audrey in its accessories.

Miss March Playboy's Playmate of the Month

A zip through traffic, a saunter in the sand -- proof positive that Audrey is not only a movable object, but an enticingly irresistible force as well.

