Silverstein in Spain

The rain in Spain was mainly on the wane while Silverstein was there -- for in addition to the well-known Hispanic sun, there was Shel's own private stock of sunshine which he never fails to sneak past Customs wherever he goes.

In Spain, he visited the tradition-rich towns of Madrid, Seville and Granada. In true Silverstein style, he plunged heart, soul and beard into several old Spanish customs. He donned native attire, danced the flamenco, clicked castanets, rode a burro, drank out of wineskins, ate fried bananas, garlic soup and paella; he even fought a bull. "Ava Gardner was there at the same time," Shel confided to us. "We never met."

"You mean there isn't anyplace in this whole town where a guy can buy some tranquilizers??"

"Well ... one o'clock ... time for the old siesta ..."

"Wash 'em up?"

"I'm watching television ... "

"It's no good, Margarita -- you're too tall for me!"

"Say, how do you think a guitar player with long sideburns would go over in America?"

In an inn of legended Granada, Shel dances the traditional flamenco with a group of high-spirited gypsies. Wherever he roams, Silverstein trips the local fantastic, sings local songs.

"Well, if you" wanted to sketch peons in serapes and wide sombreros, senor, you should have gone to Mexico ... if you wanted to see hat dancing, you should have gone to Mexico, if you wanted to eat tacos and drink, tequila, you should have gone to Mexico, if you ... "

"Well, if you" wanted to sketch peons in serapes and wide sombreros, senor, you should have gone to Mexico ... if you wanted to see hat dancing, you should have gone to Mexico, if you wanted to eat tacos and drink, tequila, you should have gone to Mexico, if you ... "

"OK, but now let's look at it from the bullfighter's point of view!..."

Silverstein sketches the corrida in the plaza de toros at Ecila. In our next issue, Shel himself experiences the moment of truth.

"That is the picador, senor. After the colored ribbons of the breeding ranch have been stuck into the bull, he drives his spike deep into the bull's neck -- then the banderilleros plant their banderillas into his back, then the matador, after his muleta work, will drive his sword in over the horns -- and the bull will fall, then the cachetero will stab the bull with his puntilla and will cut off his ears and tail ... then, senor, if you have a weak stomach I would advise you to leave at that moment, because then ... "