The Classic Figure

Feminine beauty has its fads and fashions, every bit as much as the raiment that clothes that beauty, and the ladies seem to possess the Procrustean faculty of altering their very bodies according to the dictates of style.

Today, the totalitarian rulers of haute couture have set up as the ideal of feminine beauty a straight line of almost geometric severity, and the too, too solid flesh that was once greatly admired has melted, thawed and resolved itself into a dew.

In refreshing contrast to the stylish skeletons now in vogue among those who pose for fashion photos, is June Bair, a highly successful New York artist's-and-photographer's model who makes her columnar colleagues look like boys. Miss Bair has the good fortune to be endowed with a figure of classic proportions. She is built in the grand manner, like the lush women Titian and Rubens loved to paint in the golden age of art. She makes few, if any, appearances in the fashion magazines, but this bothers her not one whit. Miss Bair is all woman, and quite happy about it. So are we. By our standards of beauty, she's right in style.

Naturally endowed with noble lines, model June Bair gives nature an occasional assist by wielding a pair of beauty-building weights. She is in great demand among artists who derive inspiration from her classic proportions.

Naturally endowed with noble lines, model June Bair gives nature an occasional assist by wielding a pair of beauty-building weights. She is in great demand among artists who derive inspiration from her classic proportions.

Naturally endowed with noble lines, model June Bair gives nature an occasional assist by wielding a pair of beauty-building weights. She is in great demand among artists who derive inspiration from her classic proportions.

Naturally endowed with noble lines, model June Bair gives nature an occasional assist by wielding a pair of beauty-building weights. She is in great demand among artists who derive inspiration from her classic proportions.