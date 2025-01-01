16594, Take One

It was Nearly Midnight before the recording session got under way. The first take didn't go smoothly. The musicians were still cold and the gaunt young singer was obviously nervous. "16594, take two," said the director from the control room, and the band began again, and as the singer swung more easily into the words, faces brightened and the drummer nodded in approval to the man on the bass. From the beginning, this had been a big night for singer Frank D'Rone, for he was cutting his first LP album; now suddenly it had become a big night for everyone in the studio, as the magic of the melodious and swinging voice caught and lifted them out of themselves. "Christ, he's good. Who is he?" someone asked. By session's end, there seemed little doubt that a great many across the country would soon know who Frank D'Rone is. There is some of Sinatra's appeal in his voice, and a bit of Tormé in his phrasing, but the result is pure D'Rone.

Frank's first LP didn't come easily. Under contract to Mercury Records for nearly a year, he had been limited to mediocre tunes for 45-rpm release, had begged for a chance to cut an album of good material, finally insisted on either the opportunity to do an LP or realise from his contract. Mercury granted permission and gave him complete freedom in the selection of songs, arranger and musicians. He spent weeks listening to music, got ex-Kentonite Bill Russo (who wrote the Playboy article on Stan, February 1956) to arrange and conduct eight of the songs, hip Midwest pianist Dick Marx to handle another four. Russo, responsible for some of Kenton's more experimental sounds in the early Fifties, gathered a strange group for the session: five trombones, an oboe and three rhythm; Jack Tracy, ex-editor of Down Beat and Mercury's A and R man, was in charge of the recording itself. A small group of friends was there: Johnny Dante, who owns the offbeat club on Chicago's Near North Side called Dante's Inferno (Playboy After Hours, September 1958); Playboy Publisher Hugh M. Hefner; December Playmate Joyce Niz-zari; Frank's girl, Laura Elliot. The session was supposed to last three hours, but it went so well they continued recording till down. A Playboy photographer was roused from his bed to shoot the pictures for this spread, recording in photos a special recording session and the beginning of a new singing career.

Vocalist Frank D'Rone kids with the musicians between takes in late-night recording date for his first LP.

Conductor-arranger Bill Russo explains how he wants unusual ending for Back in Your Own Back Yard played.

Playboy publisher Hugh M. Hefner and December Play-mate grow romantic as D'Rone sings Sophisticated Lady.

D'Rone listens intently to replay of My Foolish Heart.

Director Jack Tracy gives instructions to D'Rone before trying another take.

Frank D'Rone sings against unusual background of five trombones, oboe and rhythm for most of album.

Playmate Nizzari, Publisher Hefner, Frank D'Rone, his girl Laura and club owner Johnny Dante listen as director Jack Tracy (back to camera) replays tape of Joey

Instruments at rest at the end of all-night session.

The man at the controls takes a break as recording goes into fifth pre-dawn hour.