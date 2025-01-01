For Many Years, the American film industry has held an almost unchallenged monopoly on that comeliest of commodities, the Sex Goddess. Imagine, then, Hollywood's current consternation at being literally outstripped by a certain French upstart. Hence, the search to find a girl to outgirl Brigitte has become the first order of business. And despite the formidable censorship obstacles in the land of the free and the home of the brave, some of the Tinseltown titans think they may have found just the thing in titian-tressed Tina Louise. She has that quality of earthiness so popular in current European imports, and in her latest film, The Trap, she proves her ability to muss up a bed in the best BB tradition.

Getting pushed around is fast becoming Tina's cinematic forte. Aldo Ray did the mauling in God's Little Acre, and the sequence above and below is from a scene Tina shares with Earl Holliman in her new Paramount pic, The Trap. Tina and Earl play a husband and wife on the outs, but Earl decides to make up in a hurry. Like Bardot's towel, Tina's slip appears in every film. If the slip ever slips, BB may have to throw in the terrycloth.

