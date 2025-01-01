Britons at the Ballpark

With the Coming of Spring, a trio of transplanted Britons composed of comedienne Hermione Gingold, Schweppesseller Commander Whitehead and actor-playwright Peter Ustinov rode in state to Yankee Stadium in the Commander's Rolls-Royce to watch a contest between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Some hours later they departed, and their grasp of what they had seen may be ascertained by certain remarks they made to us in a conversation after the game. They seem to have come away with the understanding that homer was a Greek poet, strike is a labor agitation, and double-header is an unfortunate result of atomic fallout. Ballpark concessionaires can safely refrain from adding tea to the list of refreshments.

Small Boy: You look just like Peter Ustinov ... Ustinov: Funny, lots of people tell me that. (Exit small boy)

Gingold: Why are they all just standing there, watching that one man throw the ball? Whitehead: It must be an intermission of some sort. Ustinov: Shall I break out the food?

Whitehead: We'd best finish eating before it starts. Gingold: Is it all that exciting? Ustinov: Well, it's the National Sport, you know.

Spectator: Look, the fellow at the plate tries to hit the ball, and the pitcher tries to keep him from hitting it. If he hits it, he runs around the bases. The fielders try to peg the ball to a base before he gets there. If he gets all the way to home, it's a run. The team with the most runs wins. See? Whitehead: Ah.

Gingold: Look, that lovely Mickey Mantle just hit the ball! Isn't he divine! Whitehead: Not quite, Miss Gingold. I believe it's what they call a "striker." Ustinov: Where? ... Where ...?

Ustinov (Standing alone for the White Sox in the seventh inning): I'm for Chicago. We British should always support the underdog.

Ustinov (As the game ends): Well, that's that. Shall we be off? Oh, I see. It's a double feature, or whatever they call it. Yes. Mmmmm ...