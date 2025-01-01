Cindy Fuller, Miss May, 1959

Sinuous Cindy Fuller was, until quite recently, a secretary in a quiet, Dickensian little law office in Boston, Massachusetts. We see her in these photographs in Miami, Florida, whither she was drawn by her pet passion, swimming. Miami offers much to the swimming enthusiasts, plenty of brother and sister enthusiasts, plenty of sun, plenty of water sports, plenty of water. It was in the hope of becoming a professional swimmer that Cindy left the bastion of the Brahmins for the balmy, baskable Florida clime. Her aquatic talent, plus her stunning looks, make her a natural, and just before putting this issue to press, we learned that Cindy had won an assignment with the Water Follies. Her stunning looks make her a natural for this month's Playmate, too, and her aquatic talent has nothing whatever to do with it. Elsewhere in this issue, you'll find 10 pages devoted to a lively Miami party attended by Cindy and four other lively ladies.

Cindy Fuller complements the curvilinear architecture of Miami's Fontainebleau.

Miss May Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Floridian water sports of the masculine variety are fascinated by the fullness of the Fuller fuselage as a becomingly bikinied Cindy promenades past.

Floridian water sports of the masculine variety are fascinated by the fullness of the Fuller fuselage as a becomingly bikinied Cindy promenades past.

Floridian water sports of the masculine variety are fascinated by the fullness of the Fuller fuselage as a becomingly bikinied Cindy promenades past.