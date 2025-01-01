Financial Statement

Stashing the long green, business and credit cards, driver's license, etc., becomes noticeably more convenient if you choose a cannily compartmentalized carrier like those shown here. Whether you dig a coat wallet or a pocket billfold depends on how much paraphernalia you want to tote -- the billfold suffices for most guys in the city, but when you travel abroad you'll want a coat wallet or, better yet, a passport case, with adequate space for everything from currency converter to road maps, stowable without bulk. Leathers are rich and elegant, colors run to tans, blacks and dark greens, prices range from farcical to phenomenal.

Black calfskin passport case, compartmentalizes currency and traveling papers, from Sid Cato, $17.50.

Mark Cross' dress wallet of ostrich skin, has 14K gold "piano hinge" and edges to keep it in shape, $157.50.

Alligator pocket secretary by Swank, has gold edges, note pad and compartments for cards and cash, $25.

Dunhill's cognac calf passport case has labeled compartments and a window for currency converter, $7.50.

From the top down: black willow calf billfold imported from Germany by E. Behrman and Co., has a blue-gray suede interior, six separate compartments for cords and papers, $8.

Registrar billfold in sierra tan California saddle leather, features a removable pass case with four double windows, by Prince Gardner, $7.50.

The continental billfold has a closed-face removable card case, is made of water buffalo hide tanned to a burnt ivy color, by Pioneer, $5.

Black ostrich skin billfold by Dunhill, has black pinseal interior with eight separate compartments, divided section for bills and a removable card holder, $27.50.

Pocket secretary of oak buffalo calfskin has a covered note pad, and gold-colored clasp, by Buxton, $10.

Pioneer's pocket secretary comes in water buffalo hide, features a note pad and gold-finish pencil, $7.50.

Pigskin pocket secretary in scotch grain, with removable money fold, pad and pencil, by Hickok, $7.50.