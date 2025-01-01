Veni, Vidi, Vespa!

amusing horizons beckon in the brave new world of the motor scooter

These days, if you don't see motor scooters everywhere you look, it's only because you're not looking everywhere. The bright little bugs have become a two-wheeled way of life in many a major metropolis, partly because of their Continental smartness (they are even more popular in Europe and two of the biggest sellers in the U.S., the Vespa and the Lambretta, are imported from Italy) and partly because of their parkability and ease of navigation through the tangle of city traffic. In New York, it's not unusual to see a J. Pressed ad exec, complete with attaché case, scooting down Madison Avenue on his way to an important business conference. All of which got us to wondering what it will be like in the next year or two if the current trend to scooterization continues. Undoubtedly the popular little vehicles will begin encroaching on other long established forms of transportation and some of the prospects suggested here may not be too outlandish.