Who Was That Lady?
June, 1959
six great writers roast a grand old chestnut
The snappy exchange of dialog that goes Who was that lady I saw you with last night? -- That was no lady that was my wife is a capsule classic of concise and cutting wit that must have split many a discriminating rib when it was freshly minted. Nobody seems to know when that was, nor does anybody seem to know whose teeming skull spawned the gem, but it's worthy of the finest talents of this or any epoch. Like, for instance ...
William Shakespeare
Horatio
Merolio, hold!
Merolio
Who calls?
Horatio
'Tis I, thy friend Horatio.
Merolio
Horatio! How now, Good cousin. What's the news?
Horatio
Why nay, 'tis I Who should be asking that of thee this day!
Or hast thou so amused thyself last night
With such frivolity that all the news
Is drowned in the cup? Rememb'rest not
Thy walk upon the green?
Merolio
What! Didst thou see Me then?
Horatio
Why marry coz, indeed I did.
Merolio
And thou mad'st not thy presence known?
For shame, Horatio!
Horatio
For shame? It would have been The greater shame so bluntly to intrude Upon thy pleasure.
Merolio
Stay! Thou speakest in Conundrums! What prattle's this?
Horatio
The maid! The maid, good fool, with whom I watch'd
Thee tread the green, oblivious to sight And sound and smell! Did not she pleasure thee?
Merolio
O, fie on pleasure, fie on maid, and fie On thee Horatio! That was no maid Nor dame, nor lady. Neither did she give
Me pleasure. Dear Horatio, I fear
Thou saw'st me with no mistress. O, the shame!
I walked last night with her who bears my name.
(Exeunt)
Paddy Chayevsky
Angie
Hey, Marty.
Marty
Yeah?
Angie
You know when we were in the Loew's Paradise last night?
Marty
Yeah?
Angie
So you know who I saw? I saw Vince.
Marty
So?
Angie
So I saw Vince. I thought you'd like to know, that's all.
Marty
All right. How'd he look?
Angie
He looked OK, I guess. He was with some broad.
Marty
Waddaya mean, "broad."
Angie
Like I said, a broad, a dame, you know.
Marty
Angie, that was no broad, that was Vince's wife. And you don't go around calling a guy's wife a broad.
Angie
Vince is married?
Marty
Yeah.
Angie
No kiddin'. I didn't know that. Since when?
Marty
Since last month.
Angie
No kiddin'. How come he got married?
Marty
Waddaya mean, "How come he got married?"
Angie
Like I said, how come he got married. Last time I saw him he was yellin' he was never gonna get married. So how come he got married?
Marty
He hadda.
Christopher Fry
Matthew
Hey, Thomas! Last night when a cirrus whisk
Brushed the luminous lint from off
The pock-marked moon, I saw you walking
Through the nebulous night with a lady.
Who was she, Thomas?
Thomas
Lady? Dear boy, that was no lady, that was
She who fills my golden days with bronze and
Shattering uxorial ululations; Penelope uncorked,
Creation's original chattermonger. Lady?
Say rather a pimple on posterity's posterior.
Dulcetly, in monosyllables, mirabile dictu,
My wife.
William Saroyan
Sam
Hello!
Ike
(Poking his head from behind the tree branches) Were you calling me?
Sam
I was calling anybody; a general hello to the world. But I guess you'll do. Do you live in that tree?
Ike
Right the first time. My name is Ike Bambolo and I live in a tree. My roof is made of leaves, and my hat is a Boston cream pie. (Indicates pie on head)
Sam
Why Boston cream?
Ike
I've tried 'em all, sonny: apple, chocolate, banana ... but nothing keeps the sun and knowledge out like Boston cream. Who are you?
Sam
My name's Sam. No last name. I live most anywhere. Say, haven't I seen you someplace before?
Ike
Nope. Here. Got a letter for you. (Takes envelope from branches)
Sam
For me? Thanks. It's been years since I've gotten a letter. (Tears it up)
Might be bad news. (A girl runs in. Begins picking up the torn pieces.)
Girl
Save them! Save them! Save the pieces! Why are you wearing a pie on your head?
Sam
Who's she, your wife?
Ike
Wife? God no! My wife's a fat slob who prefers houses to trees. This is the lady I was walking with last night.
Maxim Gorky
Peplov
This cellar stinks, Vassili Vassilievitch.
This cellar stinks and you are a thief.
Vassili
The cellar stinks because it cannot do otherwise, and I am a thief because I cannot do otherwise. We are both products of our environment. Peplov, do you know I can read and write? To read and write and be reduced to thievery. Bah! Have you seen Mikhailka, the shoemaker?
Peplov
Mikhailka drinks. He is now getting drunk.
Vassili
And Natasha? Where is she?
Peplov
Natasha is walking the streets, trying to sell herself between fits of coughing. But who wants a consumptive prostitute?
Vassili
Damnation! It's cold in here.
Peplov
Too cold for Gregor, I'm afraid. He hasn't moved in four hours.
Vassili
Do you think he's dead?
Peplov
We are all dead, Vaska my friend. Sooner or later. If not now, tomorrow. It's the system. Where are you going?
Vassili
There is only one way to go, Peplov: up. We are already at the bottom.
Peplov
Well, give my regards to your lady friend.
Vassili
What lady friend?
Peplov
The one I saw you with last night, in the shadow of the Kremlin wall.
Vassili
Bozhemoi! She was no lady friend. She was a potential victim.
Peplov
Ah! But then again we are all victims. It's the system.
Terence (probably the original)
Publius
O, Pamphile, quae erat femina qua cum heri nocte te vidi?
Pamphilus
Non erat femina ... erat uxor mea!
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel