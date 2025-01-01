Wise way to take on a fresh, sporty appearance: go both plain and fancy. Wear solid-shade jackets and patterned slacks for country doings and spectator sports, do it vice versa when you're in the city.

Plain Jackets, Fancy Pants

Fancy Jackets, Plain Pants

Left: navy blue Scottish worsted blazer with natural shoulders, side vents, flapped hacking pockets and lined in mustard silk, by Andrew Pollack, $55. With it is worn a pair of black, white and wine checked wool slacks with tapered legs and Italian-cut front pockets, by Dunlee, $22.50.

Right: a gray and white ribbon seersucker jacket of Dacron, Orlon and nylon with high-notched lapels, by Famous-Sternberg, $29.50. The slacks to accompany the jacket are white wash-and-wear Minorca cotton cords with Italian-cut front pockets, by HIS, $5.

Left: Dacron and cotton hopsack jacket in a three-button model, by Haspel, $39.50, worn with Dacron and cotton tick striped wash-and-wear slacks, by Dunlee, $13.50.

Right: black Scottish lamb's-wool blazer, natural shoulders, with crest buttons, by Norman Hilton, $75, coupled with white and black checked lightweight worsted slacks, by G. W. Heller, $39.50.

Right: the good-looking jacket is a green and black square foulard print on cream-colored silk pongee, three-button, natural-shoulder model, by John Alexander, $75. The slacks to be worn with the jacket are a deep green, 70% Acrilan and 30% rayon wash-and-wear job, with tapered legs, pleatless front and flaps on the back pockets, by Jaymar, $10.95.