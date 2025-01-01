The next time you turn on your television set and find yourself confronted with an evening of vintage film fare so familiar you can almost recite the trite and true dialog before the actors do, try playing our new game, Teevee Jeebies. Any number can play, and the rules are simple: Turn down the audio, and create your own scenario for the stirring scenes that move across your screen. (If you turn off the video as well, you may improve matters further, but you won't be playing the game.) The more active the imagination, the more the fun. See what a good time we've had with these scenes from some typical TV movies?

"I know this is entertaining as hell, but how about helping me with my bags before I miss the 5:18!!"

"I ... I've lost the Wildroot account."

"These TV dinners just aren't worth a damn!"

"For Pete's sake, Harry, can't you wait till city hall opens in the morning and we can get a license?!"

"It's not exactly that we want to get married, Judge ..."

"Good evening, Ed ..."

"This 'Peanuts' really breaks me up."

"You silly son of a bitch!"

"You want to know why your share's smaller this week? I'll tell you why -- 'cause you've been throwing your newspapers on the lawn instead of up on the porch -- that's why!!"

"I asked you before we went out this evening, 'Do you have your key?' ... I said, 'Don't forget to take your key.'... I asked, 'Are you taking your key or should I take mine?' ... I asked you ... I told you ... I ..."

"What do you mean, 'Charlie gave them to you'?!"

"I've never mainlined either, but what the hell ..."

"Thanks anyway, but I'm getting it with this backscratcher."

"I told you we should have gone to the public beach!!"

"Here it is -- 'Frigidity, a state of being abnormally adverse to sexual contact with the male, usually manifesting itself in ...

"Better take the afternoon off."