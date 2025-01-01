The Sound of Beat

To Harpo Marx

O Harpo! When did you seem like an angel

the last time?

and played the gray harp of gold?

When did you steal the silverware

and bug-spray the guests?

When did your brother find rain

in your sunny courtyard?

When did you chase your last blonde

across the Millionairesses' lawn

with a bait hook on a line

protruding from your bicycle?

Or when last you powderpuffed

your white flour face

with fishbarrel cover?

Harpo! Who was that Lion

I saw you with?

How did you treat the midget

and Konk the Giant?

Harpo, in your recent nightclub appearance

in New Orleans were you old?

Were you still chiding with your horn

in the cane at your golden belt?

Did you still emerge from your pockets

another Harpo, or screw on

new wrists?

Was your vow of silence an Indian Harp?

To Lindsay

(Vachel Lindsay, who used to read his poems from door to door, committed suicide in 1931)

Vachel, the stars are out

dusk has fallen on the Colorado road

a car crawls slowly across the plain

In the dim light the radio blares its jazz

the heartbroken salesman lights another cigarette

In another city 27 years ago

I see your shadow on the wall

You're sitting in your suspenders on the bed.

The shadow hand lifts up a pistol to your head

Your shade falls over on the floor

Paris, 1958

Made by Hand

Made by Hand if it's Made by Hand it's got to be good

That's what 14th Street always said

Made by Hand, silk labels would prove that

Street peddlers said Made by Hand, but they often lied

When I was a boy all the rich Italians wore Made by Hand

In fact they used to keep the back side of their ties out

so that all could see their Made by Hand signs

I even once sewed on a Made by Hand label

on a not Made by Hand tie, yes

And I also sewed a Cashmere Sweater label on a

itchy cotton sweater, and

-- Well, anyway, now that I know better it doesn't

make any difference

Because if I thought it did

I surely would have brought back from Europe lots

of crazy Made in Paris

Made in Rome labels