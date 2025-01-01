Campus Notebook: Fall Term

Collegiate attire, local fads notwithstanding, is still traditional Ivy. The news is found in a continuing evolution and refinement of tailoring details, fabrics and colors. We show some of the freshest here, and can predict genuine durability for them all. Variety and individuality are attained through the wide range of buttons, yoking, closures, collar treatments and cut of pockets on jackets and slacks -- those special touches that help enhance the reputation of the best-dressed men on campus.

McGregor: $39.95; Left: the prevalence of shawl collars extends to outer coats too, as in this one with a knitted facing; also prevalent are man-sized closures, pockets and yokes.

Asher: $13.95; Right: slacks have definitely abandoned the back buckle and, frequently, cuffing as well. Adjustable side closures, no belt loops, slash pockets in front and a tab closure on back pockets are evidence of continental inroads into traditional Ivy styling.

McGregor:$18.95; Drummond: $24.95; Right: bulky knit sweaters on campus are sound fashion still--in burnished, subdued shades--but with modifications. Such classics as the cardigan and the pullover now boast a smaller shawl collar and brass buttons on the former, the addition of a shawl collar and bone buttons on the latter.

Chester Laurie: $50; Right: the tweed sports jacket is still a classic part of the collegiate wardrobe, but, as this model shows, pockets are hacking, lapels are high-notched, colors are not only subdued, but often metallic, as in this brass check.

The American Male: $18.95; Below: in casual jackets you'll want to check the yoking influence (borrowed from the classic Norfolk) and the semi-shawl, notchless gullwing collar, detail news exemplified by this wide-wale cordwrog beltless jacket.

Arrow: $5; Below: even in the traditional buttondown, there are fresh detailing touches such as a pullover shirt body for better fit and only three buttons down the front for a casual look.

Mighty Mac: $55; Right: several current trends you'll want to watch for in blustery -- weather outercoats include the husky, covered zipper, toggle fastenings, double yoke front, and a pile collar that converts to a hood.