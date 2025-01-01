The Bosom in Hollywood

A little less than a year ago, in our September '58 issue, we introduced American males to June Wilkinson, a kitten from Britain who, when she passed through Customs, had little to declare save a quiet manner, a demure English accent, and the thoroughly upsetting mathematics of 43-22-36. One of her first important stops was Chicago, where she dropped in upon Playboy to chat with the chaps and to pose for the memorable emulsions which led us to dub her The Bosom and which were to bring her to the attention of Anglophiles all over, not excluding Hollywood. Since that time, June, newly blondified, has graced that city, braving the rigors of sun, smog, stucco and casting directors, and generally having herself a ball. She's made a movie for Paramount, Thunder in the Sun, with Susan Hayward and Jeff Chandler, and has been on location in Brazil, filming something called Macumba Love. She's also worked nightclubs with Spike Jones and appeared at Hollywood's scantily-clad Ballyhoo Ball. Between and often during these activities, she's been obliging the avid lenses of photographers, becoming, for a couple of excellent reasons, the most photographed young lady in the U.S. We thought nobody would mind if we got back into the act to report on June's adventures in Hollywood.

Proud of her prow, June Wilkinson strolls with purpose down a studio street, at left.

Above, she tries out a pair of footprints in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Below, she goes native by shopping at one of the many open-air markets indigenous to Southern California. June finds the climate friendlier than England's.

Literally having a ball, June joined other starlets and luminaries at the Third Annual Ballyhoo Ball, a social function sponsored by the Publicists' Association of Hollywood. Though the Ballyhoo is always studded with scantily clad sirens, June managed to steal the show as a voluptuous Egyptian mummy. Above, she and a friend anoint the Wilkinson pelt with oil to impart a sensuous gleam suitable for a daughter of the Nile and, right, she is gift-wrapped Egyptian style. She arrived in a sarcophagus, unwound and posed for photographers both conventionally and horizontally, in the Mansfield manner, held aloft by an obliging muscle-man.

Literally having a ball, June joined other starlets and luminaries at the Third Annual Ballyhoo Ball, a social function sponsored by the Publicists' Association of Hollywood. Though the Ballyhoo is always studded with scantily clad sirens, June managed to steal the show as a voluptuous Egyptian mummy. Above, she and a friend anoint the Wilkinson pelt with oil to impart a sensuous gleam suitable for a daughter of the Nile and, right, she is gift-wrapped Egyptian style. She arrived in a sarcophagus, unwound and posed for photographers both conventionally and horizontally, in the Mansfield manner, held aloft by an obliging muscle-man.

Literally having a ball, June joined other starlets and luminaries at the Third Annual Ballyhoo Ball, a social function sponsored by the Publicists' Association of Hollywood. Though the Ballyhoo is always studded with scantily clad sirens, June managed to steal the show as a voluptuous Egyptian mummy. Above, she and a friend anoint the Wilkinson pelt with oil to impart a sensuous gleam suitable for a daughter of the Nile and, right, she is gift-wrapped Egyptian style. She arrived in a sarcophagus, unwound and posed for photographers both conventionally and horizontally, in the Mansfield manner, held aloft by an obliging muscle-man.

Literally having a ball, June joined other starlets and luminaries at the Third Annual Ballyhoo Ball, a social function sponsored by the Publicists' Association of Hollywood. Though the Ballyhoo is always studded with scantily clad sirens, June managed to steal the show as a voluptuous Egyptian mummy. Above, she and a friend anoint the Wilkinson pelt with oil to impart a sensuous gleam suitable for a daughter of the Nile and, right, she is gift-wrapped Egyptian style. She arrived in a sarcophagus, unwound and posed for photographers both conventionally and horizontally, in the Mansfield manner, held aloft by an obliging muscle-man.

Between takes, June uses friendly persuasion on TV's Paladin, Richard Boone, to get professional acting tips.

June receives makeup (above) and direction (below) during shooting of pilot film for new television adventure series starring Dane Clark.

June receives makeup (above) and direction (below) during shooting of pilot film for new television adventure series starring Dane Clark.

Morning ablutions and subsequent lolling about can be long and leisurely only when a starlet is not on early call at the studio.

Morning ablutions and subsequent lolling about can be long and leisurely only when a starlet is not on early call at the studio.

June Wilkinson at home. The Hollywood Studio Club, historic domicile of many starlets who later became famous cinema personalities, is also June's home these days. Despite these languorous photographs, however, not much time is spent lounging there, for the life of a budding screen actress is a busy one. In addition to actual hours spent performing before the cameras, she has a grueling round of script rehearsals, coaching, personal appearances, posing for publicity photos, conferences with agents and producers, attendance at strategical parties. "But," as June says, "it's fun."

June Wilkinson at home. The Hollywood Studio Club, historic domicile of many starlets who later became famous cinema personalities, is also June's home these days. Despite these languorous photographs, however, not much time is spent lounging there, for the life of a budding screen actress is a busy one. In addition to actual hours spent performing before the cameras, she has a grueling round of script rehearsals, coaching, personal appearances, posing for publicity photos, conferences with agents and producers, attendance at strategical parties. "But," as June says, "it's fun."

Since her appearance in Playboy last September, June Wilkinson has become a popular subject for the glamor lensmen of Hollywood who have made her the most frequently photographed beauty in the country. Above, she poses for a fetching figure study.