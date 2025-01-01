A Meeting at the Summit

What exactly do you do, Mr. Mergendeiler?

Well Im A --

Fran!

Dickie!

Fran you old dear! I Thought you'd dropped off the Face of the Earth! I Haven't Seen You Since -- What Was It-- P. Town?

No -- I think it was f. Island

Out of the question! it most have been n. Tucket. anyway It's Been -- what has it been -- Years?

at least! i'd say years

Dear fran -- tell me do you see any of the old crowd? I've completely lost touch.

heavens, I should hope not! you know how it is. one outgrows early relationships.

Isn't that true? I find it's true. I've outgrown just about everyone I went to school with.

I've outgrown most of my post school relationships.

Oh, how I Empathize! you know how Politically Oriented I used to be? Well, I've outgrown politics.

How marvelous for you! I've Outgrown Europe.

Have you? well I will say there are limits. Don't grow beyond the reach of all of us, mind you.

that's true. Sometimes I feel I've outgrown growing.

Dear fran! Well we must have a drink sometime. Are you in the book?

no. I'm unlisted.

Fine. I'll give you a ring, my best to all the bunch.

Dickie is amusing but he's always been frightened by the profound. Don't you agree mr. -- I'm Sorry, I've Forgotten Your Name.

Mergendeiler. I'm afraid I've never met the gentleman.

Isn't that interesting, just what is it you do, Mr. Mergendeiler?