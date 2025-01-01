Bunny's Honeys

We'd be Wide open to wise replies if we asked you what lovely Lisa Winters, Joyce Nizzari, Cindy Fuller, Myrna Weber, Mary Jane Ralston and Bonnie Harrington have in common, so instead we'll tell you they've all been featured in Playboy -- as memorable Playmates or as guests at our May '59 House Party -- in photographs taken by lovely Linnéa Eleanor Yeager (rhymes with vaguer, which she emphatically is not), known to most as Bunny.

Bunny Yeager's talent for scouting out such beauteous feminine subjects for her camera has been attributed to the fact that she was a highly successful model herself before deciding there was more money to be made behind the camera than in front of it. With a model's background, she finds it easy to win the confidence of newcomers interested in professional posing and she enjoys another natural advantage, too: the nicest young ladies are often shy about modeling for a man, but such maidenly modesty has no meaning when the lensman is a lens-woman. Thus, Bunny Yeager -- as enticing an eyeful as many of the girls she photographs -- has been responsible for some of the most popular Playmates ever to grace these pages; and in addition to bringing pleasure to Playboy's editors and readers, Bunny has also brought recognition to herself: the Professional Photographers of America recently voted her "One of the Top Ten Women in Photography."

Miss May of 1959 and a guest at Playboy's Miami House Party in the same month was sloe-eyed Cindy Fuller. Readers' letters indicated special appreciation for Bunny Yeager's photos of the Fuller fuselage when it was becomingly bundled in a Bikini.

As Miss August of 1958, Myrna Weber roasted wieners, warmed many a reader's heart as well.

As fresh and alluring as many of the models who pose before her camera, Bunny (above) is a top-notch photographer who has introduced Playboy readers to several of their most popular Playmates

for example, Joyce Nizzari (below), Miss December, 1958.

Many of Bunny's most ardent admirers want her to spend more of her time as a model. This display of Yeager charm should help explain their enthusiasm.

Playboy's Miami House Party, last May, was a smashing success, with both those who attended in person and readers who were guests via the printed page. Sparking the fun were Bonnie Harrington (above) and Mary Jane Ralston (below).

Lovely Lisa Winters gave Playboy readers another reason for being grateful to Bunny Yeager. Too shy to pose for a male photographer, Lisa felt no timidity before Bunny's feminine lens, became a most delectable Miss December of 1956.