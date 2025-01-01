Cole Remembered

One year ago this month, Jack Cole met sudden and untimely death. Certainly among the most distinctive American cartoonists of our time, his rich style became part of Playboy early in our first year of publication and he quickly was established as the artist most closely identified with the magazine.

While he lived, not a month went by after our fifth issue without at least one full-page Cole cartoon in these pages. This month, in fond remembrance, we have gathered together some of his best-loved pieces of work: proof, if proof is needed, that creative men are not at all like old soldiers; for though they may die, they never fade away.

"You mean all the way from 23rd Street to Central Park?"

"I have it: let's swap wives."

"I'm not worried. She's run off on affairs before. She'll be back. He won't, but she will."

"Like they say in the travel folders, Miss Duncan -- 'Getting there is half the fun.'"

"I'm sorry, handsome, but I'm afraid you can't charge it to the Diners' Club here."

"John! John! Your creepie-peepie is on!"

"Here's one ambassador, if they want to recall, they'll have to come and get!"

"In the beginning, I created the heaven and the earth ..."