Dually Attired

Two heads are better than one, especially when they're bobbing out of a mad dual cape designed especially for compatible collegians. Like the cape-ably attired couple at the right, you and your date will probably discover that you've lost all track of time and score, lingered longer than other spectators in the stadium. And outside the stadium -- for après ski, sports-carring or just plain skylarking -- nothing touches the double-header for coziness and paired protection against the fall winds. Patterned after the traditional South American poncho, the double cape threatens to rival the loden and raccoon coats in popularity this fall, even beats the traditional blanket for passing the flask. It's all wool and warm, yet lightweight and comfortable. Available in red, black, beige or a red/gray plaid, the double-header comes in one size that fits all; $24.95. (If permanent propinquity is not your cup of grog, two single capes -- easily zipped together should the need arise -- are suggested; $14.95 each.)