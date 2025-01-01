Elaine Reynolds, Miss October, 1959

Once Upon A Recent Impulse, we found ourself visiting a nearby amusement park, reliving some of the fun of our boyhood. We looped a few loops, knocked over some simulated milk bottles with a baseball and had worked ourself about midway down the Midway when our eyes fell upon the beautiful young lady featured on these pages. Her name, she told us, is Elaine Reynolds, and she graciously agreed to accompany us on our tour of funland. Lights flashed, bells rang, barkers barked, rollers coasted, popcorn popped and people cottoned to cotton candy, but the park's amusements paled by comparison with our vivacious companion, and there was nothing to do but bring her to you as Miss October.

Miss October Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Making the rounds of the amusement park grounds, Elaine pauses before a properly popeyed devil, spins aloft in an airborne chariot, darts a dart at a balloon, and regards her reflection in a trick mirror. Knowing bystanders agreed she held more attraction than the attractions.

