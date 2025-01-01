Donna Lynn, Miss November, 1959

It is news to nobody that Hollywood is the cutie capital of the country, racking up more shapeliness per square inch – or maybe we mean round inch – than any other city in the nation, probably the world. To its sun-drenched purlieus swarm America's loveliest lasses, all eager for film and TV stardom. Of course, stardom doesn't usually come overnight and while they're waiting the hopeful honeys take jobs as waitresses and car hops, cashiers and receptionists – which accounts for the high degree of pulchritude among Hollywood's hired help.

Even in such a splendrous setting, blonde Donna Lynn is a standout. As a waitress, she brightens The Cloister, a smart supper club on Hollywood's famous Sunset Strip. There recently Mickey Rooney spotted her and signed her up for a part in his new motion picture The Private Lives of Adam and Eve. There recently we spotted her, too, and decided she was just what we'd been seeking for Miss November.

Miss November Playboy's Playmate of the Month