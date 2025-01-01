From the Desk of Milton Cronin

2 October

To: The Staff of "Daytime"

The staff of Daytime is complete and, as producer, I think it is an exceptional one. Although I have not had time to speak with each of you personally, I am looking forward to working with you on the Daytime team. We have five weeks to get this show ready for air. Top management has given me a free hand and I assure you I have their 100% backing so let me begin by summarizing my objectives. (1) In "Mitch" Morgan we have one of the brightest stars of the future in television. Daytime should have the same atmosphere "Mitch" had on his local show in Philadelphia, except, of course, this will be geared for a network audience. (2) Daytime will be a casual, relaxed, easygoing show. (3) Daytime will provide both information and entertainment to the women of America during the morning hours. This is not just a show – it is a "service." By the first of the year, "Did you see it on "Daytime?" should be the first question the housewife asks when she stops to visit with friends and neighbors. (4) Daytime will not be just another television show. We don't want the same guests viewers can see on the ordinary program. We want bright, fresh young talent and new ideas. There will be a meeting in my office at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

7 October

To: Ed Martin, Feature Editor

While I appreciate the ideas you have been turning in, there may have been a slight misunderstanding about what I said in our Wednesday meeting about current issues on Daytime. Let me make it clear. While we want "Mitch" to talk about current events and discuss controversial issues as he did when Ed Hutter was producing his local show, we do not want to lose a large segment of our audience by offending them. We will occasionally want "Mitch" to discuss controversial issues but those issues should be limited to areas in which disagreement is not too widespread. I know that you were "Mitch's" Feature Editor in Philly but remember you can do things in Philly you can't do here.

10 October

To: Jack Blake, Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

Our first week of rehearsal has been fairly satisfactory; however, I think our interviews are running too long. When you are dealing with network time, every interview must tell a story. There should be a beginning, a middle and an end. The aimless conversations that characterized the interviews on "Mitch's" old local show may have had a certain amount of charm but they are too time-consuming for Daytime. In order to give "Mitch" the time he needs to fully develop a guest's personality, we must allow him two and a half minutes at the very minimum. Often I anticipate an interview will run as long as four minutes but anything beyond that is pure fat. Because of our relaxed, semiad-lib format where the guest does not actually memorize his answers, "Mitch" should have a couple of extra questions prepared in case of emergency. There are a couple of stand-by questions that will always bring out good answers and "Mitch" should have them on cards where he can reach them in his desk. For example, "How do you feel about Elvis Presley?" is one. Perhaps you fellows could come up with a couple of more good ones. A question like that will provide "Mitch" with the insurance he needs to cover if the show is running 15 and 20 seconds short.

15 October

To: Jack Blake, Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

The run-through yesterday for our first show had some rough aspects that will have to be ironed out before air. I talked with "Mitch" right after the rehearsal and I think I've convinced him that he can't do this show without a script. Naturally, after four years with Ed Hutter, his producer in Philly, "Mitch" finds my tactics a little different but I am confident he'll come around to my way of thinking after a touch of network experience.

20 October

To: Writers Jackson, Fulton, Handley, Stone

With less than three weeks until air, I still am not satisfied with the script for the opening show. By now we should be scripted through the first two weeks. I do not have time to go over it with you word for word but there is a lot of rewriting to be done. Specifically I think you should inject more humor into it. I know some of you were with "Mitch" in Philadelphia but what may have been great in Philly just won't work here.

One thing I'd like to point out is you haven't given enough of a build-up to our feature spots. When you have a big-name guest like Hymie Davis, don't try to hide it! At the very beginning of the show we have got to billboard our biggest attractions. "Mitch" must tell our audience what they can look forward to. At every opportunity he must tell them what they are about to see. During the spot he should remind them of what they are seeing, and following a spot he should tell them what they have just seen. At the end of a show he should billboard tomorrow's show and the highlights of the shows for the rest of the week. In addition, at the sign-off, the script should provide "Mitch" with a brief roundup of what we have had on that day's show. If people who tuned in late hear that they have just missed Hymie Davis, they are going to tune in earlier next time.

24 October

To: Writers Jackson, Fulton, Handley, Stone

I have carefully checked the scripts you have turned in for the shows through November 17. On the whole they are satisfactory. On page 41 of the script for Friday, November 9, I note that you have "Mitch" saying, "Well, that about winds things up for today. I hope you've enjoyed having us as much as we've enjoyed coming into your living rooms. I hope you'll join us again tomorrow when Daytime will bring you news, weather, singing star 'Sunny' Gale and the bright new comedian, Lenny Hall. That's all for now – so long." Because this is Friday this should be changed to read "I hope you'll join us again Monday when Daytime brings you news, weather, singing star 'Sunny' Gale and the bright new comedian, Lenny Hall." Please see that this correction is made.

26 October

To: Jack Blake,Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

In checking the script for November 9, I notice the writers have had "Mitch" say, "Well, that about winds things up for today. I hope you've enjoyed having us as much as we've enjoyed coming into your living rooms. I hope you'll join us again tomorrow when Daytime will bring you news, weather, singing star 'Sunny' Gale and the bright new comedian, Lenny Hall. That's all for new – so long."

Because November 9 falls on a Friday, this paragraph should read, "I hope you'll join us again Monday when Daytime brings you news, weather, singing star 'Sunny' Gale and the bright new comedian, Lenny Hall." I have brought this to the attention of the writers. Will you make certain the change is made.

5 November

To: The Staff of "Daytime"

Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. I only wish I had time to thank you individually for your fine work these past weeks. Our first effort tomorrow will have an important influence on our ratings in the months to come and remember, this is the one the critics will be watching, so let's make it good.

7 November

To: The Staff of "Daytime"

There is an old saying in television: "If John Crosby likes a show, you're in trouble with it." That is exactly how I feel. The critics completely missed what we are trying to do on Daytime, although I would be the first to admit we do not have a perfect show. However, if only the perfect shows and shows the critics raved about stayed on the air, there wouldn't be much to see on television. Let's remember this isn't a show for the critics. I think I have a little better idea of what the public wants than they do and that's what we're going to give them. Let the critics watch Omnibus.

As I said to "Dick" Goodman, our vice president in charge of network programs after the show, "At least we've got them talking about Daytime, and that's half the battle, 'Dick.'"

15 November

To: Dick Goodman, Vice President Network Programs

I heartily agree with your memo regarding the shows the past few days. Perhaps we could strengthen our position with some changes in the writing staff. The boys "Mitch" brought with him from Philly are finding it tough breaking in here and although I hate to let them go I think it would be best for all concerned. As for your comments on our set, I am in complete agreement and will take immediate steps to improve it.

15 November

To: Larry Ellis, set Designer

From the first time I saw the completed set for Daytime I have been dissatisfied. I haven't had time to give it my attention but I feel now that you and I should sit down together and try to work out a background for "Mitch" that gives our viewers a sense of being "somewhere" instead of "nowhere." As one of the most experienced set designers in television, I know you can come up with something better than what we now have. The present set is an great part responsible for the "nervous" feeling the program has and it must be corrected.

20 November

To: Ed Martin, Feature Editor

As producer of Daytime I cannot possibly attend to every detail. When I give you a list of suggested guests I intend that you should check their desirability and not just book them blindly. I don't care how you worked with Ed Hutter in Philly. I have been informed that both Sumner Lockwell, author of Devil Take the Hindmost, and Miss Cotton Twill of 1958, as well as the Pretzel Baking Champion from Scranton, Pa., were all guests on our competition several days before we had them. I don't want to hear of this happening again.

24 November

To: Jack Blake, Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

I don't have as much time as I'd like to work on the creative side of this show but here's an idea that came to me about three a.m. this morning. If you think it has merit I'd like to have it worked into the show this week. The idea is for "Mitch," in his casual, easygoing manner, to say something like this: "I sit here every day telling you all about myself. Why don't you folks write in and tell me about yourselves. I'd like to hear. Better yet, send me a picture of yourself and I'll show it right here on television." The writer in me still comes out sometimes. I think it will work. Every single person who sends in his or her picture will be looking at Daytime very carefully to see his or her picture. They will certainly tell friends and relatives Èho will watch for it, too. This is the sort of hook that could be very useful to sales.

25 November

To: Jack Blake, Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

A propos my memo on the idea for asking people to send in their pictures, Al Crider in Legal advised me that to avoid trouble in the event we don't get around to showing all the pictures that come in, we should be very careful with the wording. He advised this text: "I sit here every day telling you folks about myself. Why don't you folks write and tell me about yourselves. Why don't you folks write and tell me about yourselves. Better yet, (concluded on page 91) Milton Cronin (continued from page 78) send me your picture and we'll show as many of them on the air as we possibly can. No snapshots can be returned and all become the property of this network."

27 November

Confidential memo To: Dick Goodman, Vice President Network Programs

One of the writers came up with that picture idea and it was slipped into the show without my knowledge. I agree with you that it was in poor taste and out of character for "Mitch." It will not happen again. It may have been something Ed Hutter tried in Philadelphia. Also I will speak to Al Thurmond about more close-ups.

27 November

To: Al Thurmond, Director

Insofar as possible I've tried to give everyone a certain amount of freedom in his department. It is impossible for me to check every detail but I am not getting the close-ups I want from you. Please don't make me speak to you about this again. It is very important.

30 November

To: Jack Blake, Fred Robinson, Assoc. Producers

An Associate Producers of Daytime, you and you alone are responsible for rehearsals. I will give you all the time I can but as you know I am tied up at my desk most of the day. We are spending a lot of extra money since I ordered Teleprompter and it is up to you to see to it that "Mitch" knows exactly what he is going to do and when he is going to do it. I am referring, of course, to the incident on this morning's show. You do not ask a member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee what he thinks of Elvis Presley.

3 December

To: Dick Goodman, Vice President Network Programs

I was glad to hear from you that Ed Hutter is coming up from Philadelphia for a look around at our network operations. You can be sure we'll do everything we can to make him feel at home while he's here. "Mitch" has mentioned him frequently and I look forward to his visit.

5 December

To: The Staff of "Daytime"

I'd like to clear up some doubts you may have had in your minds since certain columnists who are not noted for their adherence to fact printed the rumor that top management is considering a change in the personnel and format of Daytime. Insofar as I know there is absolutely no truth to the talk that a pilot film for a quiz show called Bet Your Bottom Dollar is being prepared as a replacement for Daytime. "Dick" Goodman told me three days ago that the network plans to stick with "Mitch."

7 December

To: The Staff of "Daytime"

There will be a meeting in my office this afternoon at 4:30. It is important that all of you attend. "Dick" Goodman has promised to drop in for an informal talk and I am sure you will find what he has to say interesting.

10 December

To: The Staff

From: Ed Hutter

Just a note to say thanks for the warm welcome. As you know, Milt Cronin has been given a new assignment, the exact nature of which has not yet be en disclosed. We'll meet in my office about 11:00.