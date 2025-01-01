The Oriental Robe

Once you arise, you'll want to don the very finest in lounging attire, and we can recommend nothing more highly than the Orientally-influenced robe.

The kimono-style robe is a versatile one. It is a loose wrap-around that fits easily over whatever you might be wearing (or not wearing) at the time. Slightly shorter in length and narrower in sleeve than its Nipponese counterpart, it serves a variety of functions admirably, even as a host coat when serving sukiyaki à deux or for the crowd. In addition, the loose cut allows for built-in air conditioning, which is important in well-heated American homes.

Fabrics range from cotton to cashmere, with everything from synthetics to pure silk included. Colors cross the spectrum from deep blacks to hot reds, in spaced figures, solids, Paisleys, over-all patterns and stripes.

Jet black cashmere wool robe, kimono style, with pockets in the side seams. Fully lined in imported brown and black striped silk, by Alexander Shields, $150.

Reversible olive Arnel and rayon kimono style robe. Solid with black piping on one side, neat print with solid color details on reverse, by Roytex, $18.95.

Mikado, a fully washable unlined kimono style cotton robe. Cupioni gold Paisey pattern, black binding. Two large slash waist pockets, by J. M. Wise, $17.95.