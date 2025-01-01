Playboy contends that a gentleman's bed is much, much more than a place to placidly assume a supine position after a wearying day at the office. It is, or should be, a major furnishing in any well-appointed bachelor's diggings, a sumptuous haven in which the gentleman can take his ease, with eyes open or closed, yet not be completely cut off from the niceties and conveniences of apartment living. In addition to the solid comfort of the bed itself, he should have fingertip control of what goes on, and off, in his pad (air conditioning, lights, heat, door control, drapes, etc.), plus a convenient, functional setup for assuaging his basic entertainment and gustatorial needs (stereo hi-fi, TV, snack bar, serious bar, etc.). Especially designed by Playboy for the man who prizes luxurious lounging and sleeping, the bed you see above fills the bill perfectly.

The box spring and mattress area of the Playboy bed is six feet wide, seven feet long (biggest for which standard linen and blankets are available), in an oiled walnut frame. Surveying your bedroom realm from 16 inches above the floor, you have a wide choice of diversions and controls.

The handsome headboard (96" long, 18" deep, 52" high) houses matched stereo speakers at both ends. It has a bookcase within easy reach, for Playboy, Proust or Punchy. An executive-style telephone – the Speaker phone – is judiciously tucked into the center of the headboard. It's a hands-free unit that encourages conversation via a built-in microphone-amplifier-speaker unit; you can talk or hear from anywhere in the room (should you wish your conversation to be private, however, you can use it as a regular phone). Flanking the phone is an automatic clock-timer that gently awakens you in the morning and starts your coffee perking. A 22" expanse of open shelf space permits you to conduct your own exhibition of objets d'art. Completing the top tier of the headboard, the two brushed-brass reading lamps (one in the bookshelf, the other in the open area) are canister-type swivel models, set in sliding brackets for simple extension over the bed and retraction when not in use. Light from the reading lamps can be beamed so that either side of the bed may remain in undisturbed darkness at any time. (concluded on page 104) The Playboy Bed

(continued from page 67)

The bottom tier of the headboard contains two reversible back rest units that pull out easily and can lock in a variety of positions. One side is oiled walnut, matching the rest of the wood and giving the entire bed a neat, unbroken line when it is made up (see insets, p. 66, 67). The other side is comfortably upholstered for reading in bed. Pillows can be neatly stored behind the back rests. The pull-out arm rest (see inset, p. 66) is prodigiously padded, provides a series of wells, for glasses, has cigarette box, lighter, ashtray, plus a formica surface for snacking. Directly above, an automatic on-off (voice activated) dictating machine takes care of your off-hours inspiration.

At the right edge of the bed, a custom refrigerator awaits your midnight prowls, with a roll-top chest beneath it for additional snack supplies. The end panel adjacent to the bed is a hinged pivotal plane that can be raised and positioned over the bed as desired, and serves as an auxiliary table. Opposite the food corner is a bar (36" high, 32" wide, 18" deep) at the foot of the bed, equipped with sliding formica top and a hinged drop-front maple block that serves as counter and cutting board. The bar itself is spacious enough to house all of your drinking needs, including glassware. The television set, suspended from the ceiling on a polished brass tube and operated by remote control, is poised in air above the foot of the bed.

The left side of the bed houses the stereo control center that is ready to bring Basie or Brahms to life at your bidding. The entire cabinet is 42" long, 38" high and 18" deep, contains two first-rate out-of-sight power amplifiers, an AM-FM stereo tuner and stereo preamplifier. It is coupled to a record changer (for uninterrupted listening) in its own drop-front, hinged top cabinet with space for ample record storage below. Beneath the stereo center is a master panel (12" by 24") that houses two dozen man-sized plate switches in polished woods for control of your entire apartment (see inset, p. 66). This switch panel takes care of everything, right from the cozy comfort of your own bed; there's even a master switch for all the lights in the apartment, and one that slowly dims the lights in the bedroom.

Any reliable cabinetmaker will be able to construct the Playboy bed for you. He can do so simply by using the illustration and the dimensions given here. Once your bed is assembled and rewardingly placed in your bachelor bedroom it will shame all other beds, those naively constructed for sleep alone.

Touch type electronic switch panel affords from-the-bed control of the entire apartment, opening or closing of windows and drapes, on-off controls for temperature and lighting, etc.

Reversible back rest pulls out on center-mounted slides, and can lock in selected positions. One side is oiled walnut, the other is comfortably upholstered for sit-up lounging.

Upholstered pull-out arm rest provides luxury lounging, wells for drinking glasses, ashtray, cigarette lighter and humidor, level formica surface for cocktail shaker, snacks and such.

Buttoned up, the Playboy bed is a handsome dais providing all that's needed to make the bedroom serve as a second living room when your pad's thrown open for a party.