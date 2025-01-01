Ellen Stratton, Miss December, 1959

A girl can't hold down a position as legal secretary with a pleasing appearance and a head full of feathers, so our December Playmate Ellen Stratton is further proof, if proof be needed, that a girl can be bright and beautiful at the same time. Ellen has worked for a leading West Coast law office for the past 2 1/2 years, and confides that her secret ambition is to be a lady lawyer. How do Ellen's lawyer bosses feel about her appearance as Playboy's Playmate of the Month? They dig it. So, gentlemen of the jury, we are prepared to testify that we've a serious case on Ellen Stratton and any objections will be promptly overruled as soon as you've considered Exhibit A, her full-color Playmate pose attached hereto.

Miss December Playboy's Playmate of the Month