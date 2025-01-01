Invitation to a Playboy Christmas

Let Nothing You Dismay:if you don't know what you want—or think she may not—cast an eye over the good gifts gathered here, circle your choices, leave the pages prominently displayed.

Left, from bottom to top: Marantz stereo console preamplifier with 24 inputs and 6 Ac outlets, $273. Schick three-speed electric razor with adjustable head, $28.50. Rolfs billfold of Brazilian hornback lizard, with full-length 14k gold bar for signature engraving, $100. Tiffany 14k gold house or car key on a 14k gold link chain, $47. Studebaker 8-cylinder Lark, first convertible among the American compact cars, with all extras, $2745. Henke four-buckle Speedfit standard ski boots, $52.50. Philco Safari battery or Ac portable transistor television, 15 pounds, $250. Hart aluminum skis, one-piece construction so safety edges can't pull out, $84.50. Countess Mara all-purpose valet stand, $67.50. Blonder-Tongue Audio Baton has tone con-trol for each of nine octaves in the sound spectrum, allowing amplifica-tion or reduction of all audio frequen-cies; input provisions for connecting any program source, $119.95.

Right, clockwise from six: Alfred Dun-hill Italian checkerbox with rosewood frame, $27.50. Hallicrafters SX-62A 6-band short-wave receiver, $375. Lafa-yette Audio-Spectacles, sunglasses with a built-in three-transistor Am radio, $24.50. Dunhill sherry decanter set of smoked Holmegaards crystal from Denmark, $24. Colt .22 Woodsman matched target pistols, $150. Scherr dynamom-eter stylus pressure gauge, $11.65. Irvin Sky Glider nylon sport chute, 30' diam-eter, $275. Viewer Products Previewer-8, for 8mm movies, $12.95. FrigiKing automobile air conditioner installs un-der dashboard, $298. French Selmer trumpet in Bb-A with first valve trig-ger, brass finished in gold lacquer, $375. Rca Victor Hillsborough Hideaway 21" TV, in walnut with brass trim, con-verts to table when not in use, Uhf, $450. Dunhill tobacco humidor, goat-skin over wood base, brass trim, $35. Moving clockwise in inner circle: Malcomb Franklin antique wooden soldiers, hand carved and painted, papier-mache clothing; Highlander, $42, 1812 Soldier, $36. Kinematix stereo balance meter permits use of unequal volumes to compensate for seating that is off: center acoustically, $14.95. Paris, Canterbury and Hickok belts, leather and woven, form a belt ward-robe for all occasions, $35.50. Symar chrome triple liquor dispenser pours one shot, $150. Silvertrol electric outboard, no noise or vibration, cruises average fishing boat at 31/2 mph, trolls at 11/4 mph, $99.50.

Left, clockwise from 6: Lauffer "Design 2" stainless flatware, 42-piece serv-ice for eight, $99.50. Allied wide-band, high-sensitivity oscilloscope for testing frequency response of color TV, b&w TV, FM, AM and hi-fi sounds, §299.90. Bausch & Lomb Balscope, excellent image clarity, contrast and color ren-dition, less tripod and holder, $115. Polaroid 800 Land Camera, electric eye setting, uses Polaroid 3000 Asa film, $168. New Renault Caravelle sports-car convertible, 4-cylinder, water-cooled rear engine, four forward gears, East Coast P.O.E., $2475. Tele-funken Allvox extension speaker, 30-20,000 cps, $25. Jantzen Vorlage bulky wool 6-button cardigan, $19.95. Kay-woodie Presentation collection, 28 matched grain pipes (plus carved head, calabash and meerschaum models) in walnut cabinet, $2500. Steel-man Transitape portable transistor-ized, battery-operated tape recorder-player, 61/2 lbs., $199.95. M. Low U.S. Navy Mark II rapid-reading sextant, in mahogany case, $88.

Right, left row from bottom to top: Olympia rugged portable typewriter in wide choice of type faces, $120. Ulla skiers' pullover of Dynel pile, water repellent, $59.95. E. S. Lowe cowhide game chest with more than 12 games, $110. Revere 8mm movie camera, fully automatic exposure, f/1.8 Cine-zoom lens, provides wide-angle, regular and telephoto, $209.50. Schrade-Walden Presentation pen knife in 14k gold with 3 steel blades, $125. Battaglia overnight case in calf, detachable portfolio, $125. Center row, bottom to top: Ronson Meteor Vara-flame butane table lighter, $19.95. Chanel Pour Monsieur cologne, 16 ozs., $13.50. Gonset FM auto radio tuner, $99.50. Dansk ice bucket, Siamese teak, $29.95. Buehler 16' Turbocraft with propellerless, water jet drive, fiberglass construction, moves in less than 3 inches of water without damage to high-riding hull, 38-mph top speed, $3590. Maison Gourmet salt and pepper mill set, teak and stainless steel, $12. Right row, bottom to top: Alfred Dunhill men's fitted toilet case, cowhide, $100. Czech-made Cezeta 175 scooter, Jawa 9-horsepower motor, speeds to 56 mph, $429. Paul Masson Spirit Vine Vitis, 80 proof brandy, apothecary jar, $14.75. Waltham skindiver's watch, submer-sion timing dial, self-winding, $200. Frank Ryan nesting teak end tables from Denmark, $75. Sidney Rubeck hang-up, no-spill bottle holder from France, $15. Sills kidskin vest, wool facing, $49.95. Shure Studio Stereo Dynetic arm and cartridge, requires minimum tracking force, simple stylus replacement, $89.50.