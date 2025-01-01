Playboy's Christmas Cards

Free-Verse Greeting (for that beatnik poet friend)

Falling, drifting, snowflakes are raining;

Rainflakes are snowing, dralling, fifting.

Ambulance-white are the Christmas snowmen. Under the tree there is sweet anodyne, Despite the first letter of this poem's every line.

To A Triumphant Rival

Take her! She's yours.' All's fair, they say! I bear no grudge, nurse no vendetta. This Christmas she wants (besides her way) One mink, one necklace, one Lambretta.

To A Former Nymphet

My yen for you last Christmas, tyke, Was fraught with fright and frantic peril: Walls of stone, San Quentin-like, Were on my mind, and striped apparel. Now, though, that a year has passed, A year that has not gone by fast, I can, at long and longing last, Ask you; will you be my garel?

Sweet Old-Fashioned Greeting

O n this day, good friend and true, My earnest, fervent wish for you Is peace of mind and peace of soul, A spirit clean and strong and whole, Carols sung by little nippers, Fireplace, pipe and comfy slippers, Love renewed and faith reborn And a popper to go with all this corn.

New Decade Card

Happy New Decade! May laughter resound As into the Sixties now all of us bound. Will they be Roaring? Will they be Gay? Will they be laden with death and decay? Whatever may come, let us face it informally, Ten times as loud and as loaded as normals