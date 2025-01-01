"It strikes me you've made a great deal of bother over very little, Baskerville."

"That's hardly necessary!"

"Good Lord, Holmes—you are a master of disguise!"

"Of course we'll have to arrange some method of concealing our agreement from Watson, Professor Moriarty..."

"Perhaps we'd best wait for Inspector Lestrade."

"Extraordinary thing, Watson—the clues indicate the killer to have been a man of your exact build and appearance!"