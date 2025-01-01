The Battler

C'mon! C'mon!

What are you trying to prove?What are you trying to prove?

For Godsakes Larry, Come Away!

C'mon! you Gonna Fight? C'mon?

What do you think you're doing? You're crazy! You know that?

Larry He's drunk come away.

You Gonna talk or Fight? C'mon. C'mon.

I can't walk away Helen. It's a Question of Dignity.

Dignity? Larry, You're crazier than he is. Now you come with me.

Listen-are you Gonna c'mon?

How would you feel about me if I ran away? How would I feel about myself?

Larry, I swear if you think I'm proud of you for getting into a street brawl you're sadly mistaken!

Look Fella! Let's Go!

It's not just a street brawl. It's a symbol of my whole Manhood!

For godsakes, larry, you're in analysis for your manhood. Getting sent to the hospital won't help!

C'mon, Guy! You Gonna Fight?

Can't you understand, Helen? This is a moment of truth. A time of self judgment!

Are you crazy? A street brawl? O my god, Larry, you've got the logic of a seven year old!

Hey, fella, you Gonna fight? I got to go home soon.

So I'm a seven year old, Am I? You can't ever resist cutting me down when you get an audience, can you, Helen?

It wasn't I who drew the audience by making a public exhibition of myself!

The hell with it, fella. It's not worth the aggravation.

A seven year old exhibitionsist! I ought to punch you right in the nose!

C'mon!C,mon!